So now that we've covered negative feedback in this video, we're going to introduce the opposite type of feedback regulation, which is positive feedback. So with positive feedback, it turns out that the final product of a metabolic pathway instead of inhibiting an earlier step, it actually activates or stimulates an earlier step in the same exact metabolic pathway. And so again, with positive feedback, the final product is going to act as an activator to again further stimulate the production and the build up of the final product. And so, in our example, down below notice, we're saying that positive feedback really acts like the green light to activate or stimulate metabolic pathways. And so over here, notice that we have this green light to remind you that positive feedback access the green light to allow metabolic pathways to proceed faster. And so notice Here we have our metabolic pathway. And again, most of the enzymes in our metabolic pathway display McHale s mention kinetics. However, we do have one enzyme here enzyme one that is analysis Derek enzyme and displays Alistair Kinetics and so notice. Here we have product f that's able to come back in this pathway and it's able to stimulate or activate, uh, enzyme number one. So the enzyme number one essentially increases its initial reaction rate, and it converts, uh, reacted a into intermediate, be here of faster, and that ultimately leads to the increase in the concentration of product F. And so you can imagine a scenario where product F uh in a cell needs to be maintained at high levels in order for the cell to survive. And so, in order for F to ensure that its concentration is maintained at high levels, AF can act as a positive feedback regulator for the enzyme number one to constantly stimulate it so that it gives this metabolic pathway to green light to continue to produce f so that f is maintained at those high concentrations that's required for survival. And again, this is our example of positive feedback. And so this here concludes our introduction to positive feedback and in our next couple of videos will be able to get some practice. So I'll see you guys there

