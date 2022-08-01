Negative Feedback Example 1

So now that we've covered the basics of negative feedback or feedback inhibition in this video, we're going to cover an example of feedback regulation in glide colle assists. And so recall from your previous biology courses that glide colle assists is just a process in cellular respiration that breaks down glucose in order to generate energy in the form of ATP. And so notice down below in our image, we're showing you a little snippet of the glide. Collis is process or metabolic pathway and over here on the far left notice, we're starting with a glucose molecule. And of course, one of the final products of glide Collis iss is the net generation of ATP. And so again, we're not showing you the full light, callous iss uh, metabolic pathway here. But we will cover the full glide callouses metabolic pathway later in our course. For now, we just want to emphasize this idea of feedback Regulation in Glen Collis is, and so imagine a scenario where the cell already has plenty of ATP. And so in that scenario, the cell would not want to be breaking down glucose to generate even mawr ATP. And so in this scenario, a teepee can actually act as a negative feedback regulator to inhibit one of the enzymes that acting like Hollis is. And this enzyme is known as phosphor. Oh, fruit token is abbreviated as p f K and phosphate fruit tokens or P. F. K is an Alice Derek Enzymes. That catalyze is a particular reaction. And like Collis is, and if we take a look down below noticed that p f k catalyze is the conversion of fructose six phosphate right here into fructose 16 biss phosphate right here, essentially adding an extra phosphate group right here at this position. And so it needs to utilize a teepee here as a co substrate in order Thio convert. Uh, this reaction right here catalyzed this reaction. And so again, p f k phosphor fruit token is is going to be regulated via negative feedback by a teepee. And so eight eep can come back and essentially negatively regulate uh, p f k in order to, uh, inhibit P f K and essentially lead to the decrease of a teepee or prevent the production of ATP. And so because a teepee is also utilized as a co substrate for P, f K and a teepee also acts as a negative. Alice Terek, regulator of P f. K. That actually makes a t p a Homo Tropic Alice, Terek Effect ER And again, that's because 80 p is used as a substrate as well as analysis. Eric Effect er And because the substrate is the same as the Alice Derek Effect er, that makes the Alice Derek effect er, homo tropic. And so again, this is just one example of negative feedback in glide calluses. But later in our course, we'll talk about ah lot Mawr examples of negative feedback throughout all of cellular respiration. But for now, this concludes our example of feedback regulation in Glen Collis ISS, and our next video will be able to get some practice utilizing the concepts that we've learned. So I'll see you guys in that video.

Hide transcripts