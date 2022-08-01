Titrations Of Amino Acids With Non-Ionizable R-Groups

So now that we've reviewed titrate in curves again, we can talk about how to draw amino acids with non ionized able are groups just from their titrate in curves. But before we get there, I first wanna highlight two very important pieces of information that applies for all amino acids with non ionized able are groups. And so the first piece of information is that the ISO electric point is always found at the car boxful group equivalence point and just like we said in our previous video. So the second important piece of information is that the Thai tray shin curves for amino acids with non ionized able are groups on Li have to inflection points and two equivalence points. And that's because amino acids with non ionizing Balart groups on Li have to ionized herbal groups Thea Amino Group and the Car Boxing Group. And so there's one set of inflection, point and equivalence point for each of the invisible groups. So if there were ah, third ionized able groups, such as with the amino acids with ionized able are groups and there are groups. What that would mean is that there would be a third inflection point and equivalence point, but we'll talk about the Thai tray. Shin curves of amino acids with ionized able are groups in another video a little later in our course. And so now let's get to our example what were and what we're gonna do is draw the predominant structure of Alan. I mean, just from Allen and titrate in curve and notice that Alan is tight. Trish in curves has these colored regions. So we have this pink colored region over here. We have three yellow colored region up here, and then we also have the green colored region at the top. And so we're going to draw the predominant structure of Al inning at each of these colored regions of the Thai trey shin curve. And in addition to that, what we'll do is calculate the ISO electric point of Alan in at the end. So first in this example, what we're gonna do is look at this first region, this pink region down here. And so the pink region corresponds with this pink box over here where we're going to draw the predominant structure of Albany. And so before we actually do that, we need to remember that this green dot right here represents the car boxful group P k A. And so, um, the PKK here is 2.4. And we know this because it tells us that the p. K s 2.4 and it has to be the car box a group because car boxes groups have p k is in the ballpark of to. And so this corresponds on the Y axis with 2.4. And so this pink region again, that's down here on the titrate curve all corresponds with pH. Is that air below 24 And so we know that when the pH is below the peak a that that means that the conjugate acid form is gonna predominate. And so the conjugate acid form is going to be protein ated. And so that a plot and this pink region down here, the pH is below the peak A of the car boxer group. And it's below the pH. The PK of the amino group, which is way up here at 9.7, which corresponds to this point way over here, a 9.7. And so again, this piece this pink range down here is below 2. point seven. And so the protein ated forum is going to exist at this pink region for both of these, um, groups. So for the amino group, the protein ated form or the conjugate acid form is gonna be the NH three plus and then for the car boxful group. So drawing the car boxful group on this end, we know that the pro donated form is actually just gonna be an O. H. And it's not gonna have a charge. And then, of course, we can draw in Allen in our group, which is pretty easy to remember because it's just a method group. So it's just a ch Let's do that in Green. It's just a CH three group. And so, in this pink region right here, the net charge of the predominant structure, which we drawn right here, is gonna have just a plus. One charge is gonna have a positive one charge. And so we can put that down here next to this pink region. It's gonna have a positive one charge. So now what we're gonna do before we actually get to the Yellow region is we're gonna talk about the predominant structure at this, uh, pink dot at this green dot right here in the middle and this green dot remember, corresponds to the p k A of the car boxing group. So this is the car boxes group PK. And so at the car box of Group K, remember that, uh, the car the car boxer group is going toe have an equal concentration of its conjugate acid and its conjugate base. But the amino group that's way up here, it's PK is so far away from the PK of the car box, a group that when the P H is equal to 2.4, all of the amino group is gonna be protein ated and its conjugate form. So what we can say is that all amino group is charged. And so when all amino groups are charged, they're gonna be in their NH three plus form. And so that means that, uh, the amino group is going to contribute a plus one charge at the peak a pH. So when the P H is equal to 2.4, but at when the P H is equal to 2.4, the car boxful group On the other hand, we know that half of it is going to be in the kind of get acid form, but the other half is going to be in the conjugate base form. So Onley half of car boxful groups are gonna be pro donated Onley half of car boxer groups are charged. And so what that means is that there's only gonna be half a charge that's gonna be contributed. So negative 0.5 charge is gonna be contributed to the overall charge. And so we're looking for the total charge at the peak A of the car Boxer group. Then it's just gonna be the some of the charges on these two groups. So positive one minus 10.5 comes out to just positive 0.5 positive 0.5. And that's what we can put in over here. So, um, when the P H is equal to the PK of the car boxer group, the net charge is gonna be positive. Five. So we can put that as like, a little arrow here and say that the pH is going to be equal to 0.5, but positive 0.5. So now we can check the yellow region, which is shown right here between these two p. K. S and notice that Theis Electric Point is found in this yellow region. And that's right where the again the car boxful group equivalence point is gonna be. And so, in this yellow region here notice that we can pick any pH that's in this yellow region. So let's try maybe a ph of seven. And so at a ph of seven, Uh, basically, what's gonna happen is the amino group is still gonna be pro donated because the ph of seven is still less than the PK of the amino groups. So the amino groups still gonna be protein ated, so it's gonna be NH three plus. And then the car boxing group, on the other hand, is going to be deep rotated because the ph of seven is greater than the peak A of the car boxful group. And when the pH is greater than the peak A. That means that the conjugate base predominate and the conjugate base of the car boxer group is the car Boxley and I am, which has a negative charge and so we can draw in the our group for Alan in which again is just gonna be a methyl group ch three. And so what we're saying here is that the net charge of the structure of Allen is predominant structure is gonna have a neutral net charge or a net charge of zero um, in this yellow region. And that makes sense because that's where we find our ISO electric point, which is right here. So in this yellow region, that's where the electric point is. And that's where the predominant structure is gonna have a net charge of zero or neutral net charge. So now what we're gonna do before we get to the Green Region is do the same. And we're gonna talk about what is the charge? The total charge at the peak A of the amino group. So we know that, uh, the car boxing group is gonna be completely ionized at the PK of the Amino group because we've already passed the car boxing group equivalence point. So all of the protein ated amino group is gone, and the only thing that exists at this blue point in terms of the car Boxer group is just that charged car Boxley and I am so at this PK down here we could say all car boxful group So all car boxful group are charged. And so what that means is that they're going to contribute a total of a negative one charge a complete negative one charge. And for the amino group, though at the peak A of the amino group, we know that the amino group is only gonna be half charge. So only half of amino groups are going to be charged. So only half of amino groups are are charged. And so what that means is that they can Onley contribute a positive 0.5 charge when the P H is equal to the amino group PK. And so if we're looking for the total charge, if we're looking for the total charge, then it's basically gonna be a some of these two charges. So negative one plus 0.5. It's just gonna be negative 0.5. So that's the charge, um, the net charge of the predominant structure at the p k A. When the pH equals the peak A of the amino group. And so now that we've got that part or moving on to our last region here, which is the Green region way up here. And so in this green region noticed that that corresponds with pH values that are above both the P. K of the Amino Group and the PK of the car Boxer group. And so what that means is that they're both going to be deep throat nated because when the pH is greater than the PKK, the conjugate base predominates. And so the conjugate base form of the amino group is just in NH two, which is neutral. The conjugate base form of the car boxful group is just going to be a negatively charged car Boxley, Anna and then the. Our group, of course, is going to be non ionized able, it's just gonna be a ch three. So in the green region up here, the net charge of the predominant structure is just gonna have a negative one charge is gonna have a negative one charge. And so what we can do is say in this yellow region here. So, in the yellow region, let's mark, uh, the charges on here. So in this yellow region, the charges just zero and the dark blue region here and the peak a region. We know that the charges just negative 0. and then in the green region up here. We know that the charges just negative one. And so what you can see is, uh the charge goes from positive one toe positive 10.5 to 0 to negative 00.5 to negative one. So as the pH increases, notice how the charge of the, uh, predominant structure gets more and more negative. And so that's the relationship that I want you guys to be able to see here. And so the very last thing that we're going to do is to calculate the ISO electric point. And remember that Theis Electric Point is just the midpoint or the average between the two p. K. S for amino acid with a non invisible argument. So we've got P k A. One here, which is to four and P k two, which is 97 And so to get the p I Theis Electric point, all we need to do is take the average, so we'll take 9.7 plus 2.4, divided by two. And this comes out to 12.1 divided by two, which is equal to 6.5 And so for our is electric point here, what we can say is that it is 6.5 and that's our ISO electric point. R. P I is 6.5 and so this concludes this example, and we'll be able to get a lot of practice drawing the structures of amino acids just from the Thai tray shin curves in our practice video, so I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts