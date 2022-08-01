Titrations Of Amino Acids With Non-Ionizable R-Groups

in this video, we're going to talk about the titrate shins of amino acids with non ionizing bill are groups, so recall that way Back in our previous lesson videos, we reviewed titrate Asians from your old chemistry courses. And really, this lesson here on the Thai traces of amino acids with non invisible are groups is just an extension of those older lesson videos. And a lot of the information that we're going to cover in this video is just going to be review. And a lot of the principles and concepts that we already learned about titrate shins are just going to be applied specifically to the Thai tray shins of amino acids with non ionized our groups. But if you don't remember much about Thai Trish ins at all, be sure to go back and re watch those older videos before you continue here. Now, that being said, it's important to note that all amino acids are Polly pro dick acids, and we know that Polly Protic acids are acids that have multiple acidic hydrogen, and we know that each ascetic hydrogen has its own PK, a value, and so all amino acids have multiple PK a values at least two PK A values one for the Alfa Amino group on the backbone and one for the Alfa Car box. Will group on the backbone now also recall from our previous lesson videos that titrate Asians can reveal the PK, a values of weak acids and that point on the Thai tray. Shin curve is referred to as the inflection point, which is also called the midpoint. Because this is exactly where half of the moller equivalence of Titra have been added to neutralize half of an acid. And so the inflection point or the midpoint corresponds to each PK a value now also recall from our previous lesson videos that the equivalence point is also known as the endpoint because that is exactly where 100% of an acid has been neutralized and that is the end of an asset. So it represents the point of neutralization, of an asset and so down below. In our example, we're gonna do some titrate shin curve review so you can see that we have a tie trey shin for a amino acid with a non ionizing, our group and surrounding our titrate in curve, we have all of these colored boxes that correspond to the colors of specific regions found within our tight tray shin curve. And so we're just gonna go around and fill out these boxes as we review the Thai tray shin curve. And so we're actually going to start off with this black box here in the bottom, right? Which is asking, What does the black curve represent? And the black curve is just referring to this black curve that we see going up through our graph. And of course, we know that this is going to be Alan means Thai tradition curve, and we know that it's challenging because notice at the top left here. It tells us that it's Alan Jones titrate in curve. Now we'll move on to this green box here on the bottom left, which is asking us, what do the green dots and lines represent? So it's asking us about this green dot and these green lines here and so notice that they're showing up at exactly 0.5 Moeller equivalents of Thai trahant being added. So that means that this has got to be a midpoint or an inflection point. And so we also know that this is an inflection point because noticed that before this curve before this point, the, uh al needs titrate in curve is curving downwards like this. And then after the titrate in curve noticed that the curve changes to an upwards curve, and so that lets us know that this is an inflection point. Now we know that each inflection point and midpoint corresponds with the PKK value so we can see that we have a peek a value of 2.4 here. And we know that Alfa Car box of groups or the car box of groups on the backbones of amino acids have PK a values in the ballpark range of about two. So this is really close to two and right in that ballpark range. So this must be the PKK value for the car boxful group. All right, so now what we'll do is we'll skip this yellow box really quick and jump up to this dark blue box at the top left, because what you'll notice is that this is another midpoint because it's asking us what do the blue dot The dark blue dotted lines represent corresponding toe this dark blue dot here in this dark blue lines coming up and down. So it's another midpoint because again, what we see is, uh, there's a curve, so notice that it's curving downwards like this. And then after the point, it curves and changes its curvature to going upwards. So that lets us know that this is going to be an inflection point or a midpoint. And again, each midpoint corresponds with the peak a value, and this is a PK value of 97 And we know that Alfa amino groups or amino groups on the backbones of amino acids have PK A values in the ballpark range of about 9 to 10.5. And so this falls right in that ballpark range. So this must be the P. K. A value of the amino group. All right, so now we can jump down to this yellow box here, which is asking us what do the yellow dotted line represent. So you can see we have this yellow dot here in the center and the yellow line going across the left, and so this is actually referring to the ISO electric point. And so the reason that we know that this is the ISO electric point because we know that the is electric point, which is also known as just the P. I is just going to be an average of the two p k A values for an amino acid with a non ionizing our group. And so notice that this PK value here is corresponding with our y axis a pH shown right here at this point. And this PK a value over here is corresponding with the Y axis right at this point here. And so for amino acids with non ionized bill are groups. We know that we can take the average of these two p k A values and that will give us the p i or the is electric point, which is what's showing up here, right with this yellow line here. And so again, this is the is electric point, and we know that the is electric point is the exact point where AL innings net charge is going to be zero. It's gonna have a neutral net charge. We know that again from our previous lesson videos. So now we're moving on to the next box at the top appear the pink box which is asking us, what does the pink line represent? And it's this pink vertical line that's going down like this. And so notice that it's showing up at exactly one Moeller equivalent of Thai trahant being added, which means that we must be neutralizing 100% oven acid. And so that means that this has got to be an equivalence point or an endpoint, because we're neutralizing 100% of the NASA. And so because we have the car boxful group acid on the left, uh, down below, here, on the left of this pink line, this must be the neutralization of the car boxful group. And so we can put here This is the equivalence point of the car boxing group and so were neutralized at this point here, this pink vertical line we are essentially neutralizing 100% off the car box Cilic acid conjugated acid. So that means that there's no mawr congregate acid form of the car box group. So no more C o h at any point after this pink blind over here, moving to the right. So now we're moving on to the next box over here, which is corresponding to the light blue boxes that we see in the background, so we have to light blue boxes. And so these two light blue blocks boxes are referring to the effective buffering ranges. And so we know that the effective buffering ranges are within plus or minus one of the PKK. And so you can see that this blue box here is just referring to plus or minus one of the PKK so you can see our PK showing up at this blue dot that we indicated. But the blue boxes are referring to plus or minus one. So this point up here and this point up here, and that's the effective buffering range. Essentially, this whole area here between these pH is and so that's what it's referring to. The effect of buffering range and the same applies for this one. Down here, the effect of buffering range would be within plus or minus one of the PKK, so between 3.4 and 1.4 would be the effect of buffering range and just add numbers to this one. Up here is well, it would be between 10.7 and 8.73 Effect of buffering range plus or minus one of the P K. So now we're moving on to the next box here, which is the red box, which is asking, What does the red Line represent? The red hot line might be a little bit tough to see, but it's this red line that's over here on the far right over here, and so notice that it's showing up when we add an entire second Moeller equivalent of Thai trahant. So that means that we must be neutralizing another, um, acid. And so this is going to be another equivalence point or another endpoint. And because we already covered the equivalence point of the car Boxer group, this must be the equivalence point of the amino group. And so we know that the equivalence points represent the end off oven acid. And so that means that there's going to be gnome or off this conjugate acid form of the amino group. And so it has been completely neutralized at this red point over here on the far right, And so now you can see that we filled out all of the boxes. We've broken down the titrate in curve for Allan E. And in our next lesson video, we're going to talk about how to draw the structures of the predominant structures of amino acids just by looking at the titrate in curves off, not of amino acids with non ionized Volare group. So I'll see you guys in that next lesson video.

