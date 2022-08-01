Insulin Signaling on Glucose Metabolism Example 2

All right. So here we have an example problem that wants us to place the following insulin signal transaction events that we have down below right here in order of occurrence placing event one through to event number eight. And so, of course, after taking a read through each of these events, the very first event that must occur is binding of insulin to the receptor. That's basically like an binding to the receptor. And so we can put that as one here. And then, of course, the binding of the leg and to the receptor is going to allow for the auto phosphor relation of the insulin receptor or the activation of the insulin receptor. And so that will be step number two. And then, of course, recall from our last lesson video that the binding of insulin to the receptor and the activation of the insulin receptor itself was actually not included in our crazy story. To help you guys memorize this specific, uh, pathway. However, we did pick up here with step number three in our story. And so step number three is going to be the phosphor relation of the I. R s. One or the activation of iris one. And so I, r s recall in our story was the Internal Revenue Service, which provided a tax refund or a cash influx. And then, of course, we know that the cell was going to use that cash to buy a pie and then place a three K label on it. And so that reminds us of the activation of p three k. So that will be step number four. And then, of course, Pip is going to see that pie and try to undervalue it. And so that hey only offers to K at first. And so that's pit, too. But then he comes to his senses, and then he decides to pay what's on the label on the actual tag, which is three K. So that is Pip three. And so that reminds us of the conversion of Pip to to pip three. So that's gonna be our step number five here. And then, of course, at that point, Pip is going to decide to deposit the rest of his money into the bank and so pip depositing $1000 into the bank $1000 into the bank reminds us of pdk one So that reminds us of the activation of P D. K one, which is step number six year. And then, of course, uh, Pip can't deposit his money into the bank without the bank tellers, which which are, uh, the protein kindness be. And so that would be full activation of PKB here. And so that would be our step number seven. And then, of course, last but not least, what we have is the final step here, which is that the bank tellers decided to express order some gluten free doughnuts. Or, uh, that eyes gonna be glute for transporter expression in the cell membrane. And so this will here will be step number eight. And so these numbers that you see here in these blanks are really the answers to this example problem that concludes this example. So I'll see you guys in our next video

