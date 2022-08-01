Insulin Signaling on Glucose Metabolism Example 1

All right. So here we have an example. Problem That says, if you delete the PKB gene from insulin responsive cells, what would you likely observe in Insulin's presence? And we've got these four potential answer options down below. Now, recall from our previous lesson video that PKB is protein kindness be. And depending on your textbook, it may also be referred to as a K T. And so a, K T and PKB are referring to the same exact enzyme. And again, we're looking at a delish in here, uh, in the PKB gene And so notice option A says that p I three k would not be activated if we deleted the PKB gene. And so if we go back up and revisit our pathway here, notice that PKB is this protein that we see right here and again recall that it can also be referred to us a. K t. And so we're talking about a deletion in this the gene that codes for this protein right here and so option a again says that p I three k is not activated, but notice p three k is way over here and really p three k activation does not rely on PKB at all. And so what that means is that P three k, um, would still be activated and p three k not being active, it activated is not something that we would likely observe. And so, for that reason, we can eliminate option A now option B says PDK. One is not activated, but notice that p d k one is over here and again. Pdk one really doesn't rely on PKB to activate it. P d k one is a pip three dependent kindness one. So really it relies on Pip three, which is right here. And so again it says PDK is not activated. But that is not something that we would likely observe an insolence presence. So once again, we can eliminate answer option B So now we're between either answer option C or answer option D and notice. Answer. Option D says phosphate title on a Seattle is cleaved by Foss full like Pacey. But fossil wipe a C is not in this pathway that we see right here. Fossil like Pacey, you might recall, is the effect er enzyme in the phosphate Ganassi tied GPC our signal transaction pathway on DSO. For that reason, this is just the wrong pathway here. So it's not going to apply. And so that must mean that option. See, here is the correct answer. And so, if you delete the PKB gene and insulin responsive cells, we would likely observe an insolence presence that glute four is not going to be expressed and is going to be retained and intracellular vesicles and so notice that if PKB is mutated, PKB will not be able to, uh, phosphor late the enzymes that lead to glute four fusing with the membrane and being expressed. And so the leading the PKB gene will not allow for glue for expression. And so it's going to remain retained, Uh, in the vesicles, the intracellular vesicles. And so that's exactly what answer option see here is referring to so we can go ahead and indicate that. See, here is the correct answer to this practice or to this example problem. And I'll see you guys in our next video

