So now that we've introduced enzyme inhibition in this video, we're going to talk about our first category of enzyme inhibition, which is irreversible inhibition. Now, of course, irreversible inhibition is caused by irreversible inhibitors, and irreversible inhibitors are just enzyme inhibitors that bind very, very, very tightly and pretty much irreversibly to the enzyme to not only decrease its activity but completely stop or halt the enzymes activity pretty much decreasing the enzymes. Initial reaction velocity or V not all the way down to zero. Now these irreversible inhibitors conform stable co Vaillant bonds with the enzyme. And because these are such stable Covalin bonds, they are very, very difficult to break, which is why thes bonds are pretty much irreversible and because irreversible inhibitors pretty much stop and and activate. The enzyme activity there, also known as in activators and so in activators and irreversible inhibitors are pretty much synonyms with each other. Now it's important to note that one irreversible inhibitor will permanently neutralize or remove one active enzyme, so it's a one toe one ratio. And if we want to inactivate all of the enzyme that's present, then we need to add the same exact amount of irreversible inhibitor. Now these irreversible inhibitors, or activators, are often powerful poisons. However, they can also be used by doctors as drugs and medicine as well. Now notice down below. In our example image, we're showing you how an irreversible inhibitor can interact with a free enzyme and form the enzyme inhibitor complex. However, irreversible inhibitors can also interact with the enzyme substrate complex as well to form the enzyme substrate and OC inhibitor complex. Here we're just showing you one version, but it can actually bind Thio both the free enzyme as well as the enzyme substrate complex. But really the main point of irreversible inhibitors is that what whenever they actually bind and form a complex, whether that complex be the enzyme inhibitor complex or the enzyme substrate inhibitor complex, it is an irreversible formation of the complex. So notice that we have a one direction arrow here, and we don't have equilibrium arrows, which would suggest that the, um complex could break down backwards. But here we just have this one way era. And so notice down below. We're showing you how the molecule D I P f is an example of an irreversible inhibitor and so d I p f is the molecule di isopropyl faso florid, and its structure is shown right here and notice on the right. What we have is the enzyme that were pretty familiar with from our previous lesson videos. And it is Kimo trips. And and, of course, this is the active version of chemo trips. And and it turns out that the active version of chemo trips and has a searing amino acid residue in the active site that's critical for a proper Catala sis by chemo trips. Now notice that the irreversible inhibitor D I. P. F. Will actually react with this important Syrian residue. And it will form an irreversible complex here where notice that the irreversible inhibitor D I p f is cove innately bound here through this pink bond to the searing amino acid residue that is critical for kinda trips and to be active. And so notice here. Now what we have is an inactive Kimo trips and and because this is a stable Covalin bond here, that makes d I p f. An irreversible inhibitor, and it will essentially again completely inactivate Kimo trips and decreasing this particular enzymes activity. All the way down to zero. And of course, these side products here are also produced. And so in our next video, we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts, so I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts