Irreversible Inhibition

So now that we've introduced irreversible inhibitors in this video, we're going to talk about suicide inhibitors, which are really just a specific type of irreversible inhibitor. And so suicide inhibitors are irreversible inhibitors that will partially mimic a substrate in the active site of an enzyme. But just like all irreversible inhibitors, ultimately they will end up irreversibly bound and stuck to the enzyme and activating it completely. And so suicide inhibitors initially are going to act just like a normal substrate would. And what that means is that these suicide inhibitors they actually require these normal ca Tallis ISS reactions to begin to bind to the enzyme. But ultimately, these normal catalytic reactions are going to proceed up to a point where the suicide inhibitor is going to remain co violently bound to the enzyme, just like all irreversible inhibitors. And so how exactly do suicide inhibitors differ from other irreversible inhibitors? Well, suicide inhibitors have to undergo some normal catalytic reactions because again they mimic a substrate, whereas other irreversible inhibitors don't necessarily have to undergo these normal catalytic reactions to end up irreversibly bound and stuck to the inside. And so this concludes our brief lesson on suicide inhibitors, and we'll be able to get some practice utilizing these concepts in our next video, so I'll see you guys there.

