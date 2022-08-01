in this video, we're going to talk more details about how exactly the sodium potassium ion pump works. And again, the sodium potassium ion pump is a classic example of a p type a TPS, which means that we know that at some point this sodium potassium ion pump is going to get fuss for related. But that will come a little bit later in this video. And so here. What we're saying is that the sodium potassium ion pump is again a P type 80 p ace that transports as its name implies sodium and potassium cat ions, but in opposite directions across the membrane. And because sodium and potassium are being pumped in opposite directions, this classifies the sodium potassium ion pump as an anti port. Now, the way that the sodium potassium ion pump works is that three sodium ions are going to be exported to the outside of the cell while to potassium ions are being imported to the inside of the cell. And so what helps me remember that there are three sodium ions and two potassium ions? Is that the sodium symbol here? Uh, a plus has three characters and so three sodium ions are gonna be exported, and the potassium symbol K Plus has two characters, and so to potassium ions are going to be imported. And we know that potassium is going to get imported because you could also think of, Ah, pumpkin because pump K plus in. And so we know that potassium is going to get pumped to the inside of the cell, and that's why it's being imported into the cell. Now again, the sodium potassium pump is an 80 p a. So that means that it is an 80 p dependent process and a teepee. Hydraulics. ISS is going to take place, and because it is a P type a TPS, this means that the sodium potassium pump is going to get fuss for elated. And it specifically gets fuss for related on an ISP Arctic acid residue on the pump itself. And that is what causes a confirmation all shift that allows the pump to actually transport thes ions. And we'll be able to see that down below in our images. And so over here on the left hand side of our image, what we're showing is a summarized image of the sodium potassium pump and so What you'll notice is the sodium potassium pump is this structure here that's embedded in the membrane? And, of course, we know that it is an 80 p a. So it utilizes a teepee and hide. Relies is 80 p, and more specifically, it's a P type 80 p ace, which means that it actually gets phosphor related itself during this process. And that's what we're showing here is the sodium potassium ion pump being phosphor, elated? And so what you can see here in this image is that there are three sodium ions that are going to get pumped to the outside of the cell and again on the inside of the cell. There's a low sodium concentration, and that's again because the sodium ions are constantly getting pumped to the outside of the cell, and which will also notice is that there are two potassium ions getting pumped to the inside of the cell, and that's what creates a high concentration of potassium on the inside of the cell. But how exactly does this sodium potassium pump work? Well, that's exactly what we're showing you guys over here on this right side of the image and what you'll notice is that the sodium potassium pump really works in a cycle that starts here up at the top, makes its way all the way around and then ends right back at the top where it started. And so the very first step here is that there are going to be three sodium ions that bind to the sodium potassium pump, and they bind from the inside of the cell, so they're binding here to the inside of the sodium potassium pump. Now the second step, as you can see a teepee, hydraulics is's coming into play, and so a teepee. Hydraulics, ISS. The enzyme here is going to hide, relies a teepee and in the process of the p being hydrolyzed and a Spartak acid residue on the enzyme on the sodium potassium ion pump itself is going to get phosphor elated. And so here you can see there's an ISP Arctic acid residue. You could even add that in here that is being phosphor elated. Now, in the third step, the phosphor relation is going to cause a confirmation. I'll change that is going to export the three sodium ions that pumps. And so now the three sodium ions have been released to the outside and again. That's what creates such a high concentration of sodium on the outside of the South. And so, in the fourth step right here, what you'll notice is that the potassium ion, specifically to potassium ions, are going to bind to the extra cellular side of the sodium potassium pump. And then in the fifth step here, the phosphate group that was attached is going to get removed. And so you can see that the phosphate group bond here is going to get hydrolyzed and removed from the sodium potassium pump. And so the phosphate group is removed here and in the sixth step, the removal off this phosphate group causes another confirmation will change that imports the two potassium ions that originally bound So you can see the two potassium ions, um, that are released to the inside itself. And that is what creates such a high concentration of potassium on the inside of the South. And so at this point we have the sodium potassium pump return to its original position, and so it can continue to take three mawr, uh, sodium ions and repeat this entire process and a cycle, and the sodium potassium ion pump is a pump that is usually constantly working to establish this Grady int of sodium high on the outside, low on the inside and potassium high on the inside and low on the outside. And so this video here concludes exactly how this sodium potassium ion pump works and moving forward will be able to get some practice in our next couple of videos applying these concepts so I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts