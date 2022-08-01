in this video, we're going to begin talking about a very specific type of P type 80 p ace called the sodium potassium ion pump. And some of you guys may have already covered this pump and your previous biology courses, and so it might even be review for some of you guys. Now, what I want you guys to recall from our previous lesson videos is that the inside of cells are generally more negative with respect to the outside of the cells. And really, this is what dictates the electrical Grady int for ions. And so if we take a look at our image down below over here on the left hand side, notice that we're showing you guys this plasma membrane here for a particular cell and within this green dotted box right here, notice that we're reminding you guys that on the inside of cells they're generally mawr negative. And so you can see the negative charges here within the inside of the cell to remind you guys of that. And this is with respect to the outside of the cells, which are generally going to be more positive with respect to the inside and so This is what determines the electrical ingredient for ions. Now. Also, most cells are going to maintain an opposite lee oriented chemical, Grady int of sodium and potassium ions. And so the symbol for sodium ions is an A plus, and the symbol for potassium ions is K plus. And the way that this opposite Lee oriented chemical Grady Int works is that on the inside of the cells, there's going to be a lower sodium concentration and a higher potassium concentration with respect to the outside of the cells. And so if we take a look at our image down below right here a. To this portion, notice that on the inside of ourselves over here we have a lower sodium concentration with respect to the outside of the cell, which has a much higher sodium concentration. And we have a much higher potassium concentration on the inside of the cell and a much lower potassium concentration on the outside of the cell. And so you can see here that the sodium concentration is opposite Lee, oriented with respect to the potassium concentration. And so that's exactly what we were trying to describe up above right here and so what might help you guys remember. This particular orientation of the sodium and potassium ingredients is this image that we have over here on the right. And so really, what I think about is, I think of the cell being this really popping, super hot club that everybody wants to get into. And it's called Club Interest Cellular. And so you could see the D. J in here is playing some sick music with these strobe lights. And again, everybody wants to get into the cell and get into the club. But the sodium potassium ion pumps are really the bouncers of the cell, and so you can see that there could be several sodium potassium ion pumps in the membrane. And so, of course, went sodium tries to get its way into club intracellular. It's got to go through the bouncer here. And so the sodium ions here three of them, for that matter are asking bra. Can we enter into Club Intracellular and Party and the sodium potassium pump? Because these are sodium ions with N A, they say Nah, and so they are not able to enter the club intracellular, and so they stay on the outside And that's why the concentration of sodium is so high on the outside of the South because they can't get their way inside. Whereas when the potassium ions are trying to get into the club notice, they're saying, Hey, we're back, Let us in and the sodium potassium ion pump bouncer here because again the symbol of potassium is K. They just say, Okay, come right on into club intracellular. And that's why the sodium ion concentration on the inside of the cell is much, much higher on the inside than it is on the outside. And so we'll be able to talk about Mawr, details of the sodium potassium ion pump and how it functions and things like that in our next lesson video, So I'll see you guys there.

