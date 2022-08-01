in this video, we're going to begin talking about primary active membrane transport. Now recall from our previous lesson videos that active transport is an active or an energy driven process that transports molecules against their concentration ingredient from areas of low concentration. Two areas of high concentration and really there are two main types of active membrane transport that you guys should know. The very first type is primary active transport, and the second type is secondary active transport. Now for now, and in our next couple of videos, we're going to focus mainly on primary active transport. But later, in our course, we'll talk Maura about secondary active transport Now primary active transport is usually what people refer to when they just say the words active transport. And so primary active transport is gonna be directly driven by an energy source such as the A T P hydraulics. ISS, now secondary active transport again, which will talk more about later in our course, is not directly driven by a teepee. Hydraulics ISS. Instead, secondary active transport is directly driven by an electrochemical ion Grady int that is built up over time and again, we'll talk Maura about secondary active transport later in our course, but down below and our image. What you'll notice is we have our map of the lesson on membrane transport. And so we've already talked about passive transport here and we're now starting to focus more on active transport. And we're specifically going to talk more about primary active transport moving forward when we talk about the five types of 80 p aces and then specific types of these 80 p aces and then again later, we will focus more on secondary active transport. Now, here in these two boxes, which will notice, is the left one because you can see a teepee. Hydraulics. ISS is directly involved in this process of pumping a molecule from low concentration toe high concentration. This is going to be primary active transport, and again, the way that we indicate that is because there's a teepee, hydraulic sis that is directly involved. However, over here on the right hand side, notice that there is no a teepee molecule anywhere to be found over here. And so we do have, um, the transport of a molecule, the green one over here, from low concentration to high concentration and so this green arrow represents a type of active transport, but because there is no 80 p involved directly involved, this is going to be secondary active transport. And again, we'll talk a lot more about this one later in our course. But it's gonna be driven by the flow of another chemical down its electrochemical ingredient. But for now, this year concludes our introduction to primary active transport and again moving forward in our lesson. We're going to talk about the five types of 80 p aces, which are all, uh, driving primary active transport. And so I'll see you guys in our next video.

