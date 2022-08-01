Primary Active Membrane Transport

in this video, we're going to talk about the types of primary active transport. 80 p aces. Now 80 p ace ends in the letters a s E, which we know indicates that it is an enzyme. And so 80 p aces are enzymes that utilized or hydrolyzed 80 p and so primary active transport. 80 p Aces are 80 p aces that perform primary active transport and transport molecules. I'll cross a membrane against their concentration Grady Int. And so again, these primary active transport 80 p aces their defined as transporters. That hydra lies to no surprise a teepee. In order to pump molecules again against their concentration. Grady INTs from areas of low concentration to areas of high concentration across the membrane. Now, really, there are five main types of primary active transport eight pieces that you guys should know and noticed down below in our table. We were going to discuss each of those five different types. Now notice in the first column. What we have is the TPS type, and in the second column, what we have is the function of the 80 p s and notice that in each of the functions we have a letter that is bolted toe help remind you guys of what, exactly? The type of 80 p ace it ISS. And so, for example, if we take a look at this first type of a TPS here which will notices that its function is to transport cat ion such as sodium and potassium cat ions and, uh, specifically what defines them is that they are reversible e fuss for elated by a teepee. And so because these guys are reversible e phosphor elated. The phosphor related part reminds you that this is the P type 80 p a s. And so over here, what we have is an image of a transporter oven, 80 p. A s. And one thing the note is that it is specifically phosphor related itself, and it creates a phosphor related intermediate. And so, really, this is what defined the P Taipei TPS now moving forward. In our course, we're going to talk about two specific types of p type 80 p aces. And those are the sodium potassium pump or the sodium potassium, 80 p s and the circa pump or the calcium ion pump. And again, we'll talk about those two types of 80 of p type 80 p aces later in our course, but moving on here to the second type of a TPS. What we have is their function is to transport hydrogen ions to Acidifying intracellular regions of vesicles. And really, the V here and vesicles reminds us that this is going to be the V Type A TPS. And so license OEMs are recall vesicles that air found in animal cells that are responsible for recycling materials within the cell and so v type 80 p aces play a big role in forming license soames and the acidic environment within license Soames Now moving on to our third type of a TPS uh, the their function is to transport free hydrogen ions across mitochondrial membranes producing a teepee. And so these guys actually function in the reverse way where whereas instead of hide, relies ing ATP, they actually function to produce a teepee, and so they're also known as a teepee synthesis. And again, these guys are important in mitochondrial membranes. And so we have the mitochondria over here saying you're free just to remind you that these are the F type 80 p aces and so we'll talk Maura about F type 80 p aces much later in our course when we talk about mitochondrial function. But for now, let's move on to our fourth type of a TPS, which is, uh, the A type a TPS. And that's because its function is to transport and ions across our kale cell membranes. And so, over here, what we have is an image of Arcadia cell. And again, you can see these and ions that are on the outside reminding us that this transports and ions across RKO cell membranes. Now, last but not least, our fifth type of a TPS is actually the ABC transporters. And that's because this a TPS its function is to transport many types of salutes, including drugs and toxins. On it does that by utilizing an ATP binding cassette which will talk more about exactly what this is later in our course as well. But for now, what you can see is over here, what we have is some kind of drug or toxin, and you can see that it's being canceled out because these ABC transporters will pump these drugs so that, uh, they do not have an effect with themselves. and again. We'll talk more about this idea later in our course. And then, of course, we have this A b a t p mixtape over here to remind you of the 80 p binding cassette. And so this year concludes our introduction to the types of primary active transport 80 p aces. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

