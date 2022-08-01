Determining Predominate Species

in this video, we're going to talk about how to determine the predominant species of a molecule. So in our last lesson video, we reviewed the Henderson Hustle back equation from your previous chemistry courses. And we know that the Henderson Hustle back equation reveals the ratio of the concentration of conjugate base to the concentration of conjugate acid. And it turns out that the conjugate base and the conjugate acid are actually different forms or species of a molecule. And so the predominant species is really just referring to the most abundant form of a molecule that exist under a specific set of conditions. And so it turns out that the pH of the solution, as well as the P k a of the acid, will determine or dictate the predominant species of that acidic molecule. And so, in our next lesson video, we're going to compare the pH of the solution and the P. K s of acids to determine the predominant species of those acidic molecules. So I'll see you guys net Listen, video

Hide transcripts