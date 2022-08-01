Alpha Helix Hydrogen Bonding Example

all right. So this example problem asks. Which residue does the Carbonnel Group of the 21st residue and a 30 residue Alfa Helix hydrogen bond to and so down below? I've drawn an Alfa helix, and we know that this Alfa helix has a total of 30 amino acid residues in it. And so we're specifically being asked about the 21st residue. So let's imagine that the 21st residue is somewhere at this position here on our Alfa Helix and noticed that were specifically being asked about the car bottle group of this 21st residue. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that the Carbonnel group of an amino acid residue in an Alfa he looks will hydrogen bond to the residue that is X plus four away towards the C terminal end. And so because we're not being asked about the amino group, we're not going to use the X minus four here for this problem, so we could go ahead and cross this portion off. And so because our X here is referring to the 21st residue, we could essentially bring that over here so we could take our 21st residue And then, of course, we can add four to it. So plus four. And that gives us 25. So this is our answer. And essentially, what we're saying is that the Carbonnel Group of the 21st residue well, hydrogen bond to the amino group of the 25th of residue and so option A here is the correct answer. We go ahead and indicated as being correct. And so that concludes this example problem, and I'll see you guys in our practice videos.

Hide transcripts