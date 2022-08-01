Alpha Helix Hydrogen Bonding

So now that we know how Alfa Helix hydrogen bonding works, let's talk about Alfa Helix Net die poles and so Alfa Ulysses have an overall net die poll. And this is due to the fact that the direction of all of the polar peptide bonds are forced to face the same direction because of all of the interchange hydrogen bonds and so we'll be able to see how that works down below. But essentially what's happening is that there's a net electron density being shifted towards the C terminus end the car box will terminus and so negative charges going towards the C terminus. And and what that means is that the end terminus of the Alfa Helix is going to result with a net positive charge. Whereas the C terminus, on the other hand, is gonna end up having a net negative charge. So let's take a look at our example down below of the Alfa, he looks net dipole and so what we've got is our right handed Alfa Helix here, and the peptide bonds notice are all highlighted in pink and so you can see that for all of these peptide bonds that are shown here all of them are facing in the same direction. So in the direction that I'm talking about is that the Carbonnel Group of all of the peptide bonds is facing towards the C Terminus end. And so the Carbonnel Group, remember, has a net negative charge on it. So you've got net negative charge pointing towards the C terminus end. So essentially, what we've got is a net dipole going in this direction and so negative charges, Um, essentially pointing towards us and plus for all of these hydrogen bonding hydrogen bonds that air forming here. So all of these yellow hydrogen bonds, essentially electron density of the Carbonnel group is being donated to up forwards to the amino group up above. So you have this shift and electron density towards the car boxful terminus. So over here, towards the car boxful terminus, we have a negative charge. And then that means that the amino terminus, on the other hand, is gonna be left with a net positive charge. And again, this has to do with the hydrogen bonding orienting the carbonnel groups for all the peptide bonds and the same exact orientation and over a net effect of all of these peptide bonds that creates the overall net dipole that we see with Alfa jealousies and really this net dipole is a really unique feature off Alfa He'll ISI. So it's important to keep that in mind because we don't really see this die poll with other secondary structures like beta sheets, for instance. So that's something important to keep in mind, and so we'll be able to get some practice utilizing these concepts in our practice videos, so I'll see you guys in those videos.

