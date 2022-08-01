Oxidative Phosphorylation 1

before jumping into the specifics of oxidative phosphor relation. Let's take a look at some of the players and a general overview of what's gonna be going on now. We're gonna be dealing with some new electron carriers, stuff that we haven't seen before. But the principle is very similar to like an n a D or an f a D where it's ah, molecule. Some of these are quite big compared to n a. D and F d, and it can very easily accept and donate on electron. You guys know the drill. So Quinn owns are going to be one of these types of molecules and these air lipid soluble, which is kind of interesting feature about them. So they're actually going thio exist. And that's what this key was right here. They're going thio exist within the membrane, and they're going to diffuse through the inside of the membrane between protein complexes. So, uh, interesting note about them. They contain an ice supreme chain that's ah, part of how they stay anchored within the membrane, and they're capable of carrying thio Electrons, now site of chrome's, contain a poor friend ring with a nine iron in the center and they can Onley carry one electron at a time. Uh, interesting to note. Cyanide and carbon monoxide, right? Those poisons that kill you, they actually kill you by blocking electron flow at cytochrome A, which is a two very end. In fact, me just go down. It's at the very end of electron transport. You see, right here, right before we take oxygen and form water. But we'll get to that a little later. So moving on, we're going to see a bunch of iron sulfur complexes. Uh, iron, uh, in the brother iron sulfur proteins, which have complexes of iron and sulfur. Uh, the iron is complex in. Bye Sistine. Residues in the protein on sulfur. Um, additionally, uh, these proteins can carry 1 to 2 electrons, but some can actually carry up to four. Depends on how maney irons there are. Basically, one iron can take one electron. So these the iron sulfur proteins that can carry four electrons have four irons in them. Now, if we trace the path of our electrons, we are going to start off either with N a. D h or F a d h to write those air to starting points for electron transport and we are going Thio drop our electrons off at complex one with n a D H or complex, too with f a D h two from complex one. The electrons are going or rather complex one or two, the electrons are going to be picked up by a queen on this is actually ubiquity known, and you become known is going to drop them off in complex three. Now, in complex three cytochrome B is gonna pick up the electrons. They're gonna go through iron sulfur complex and eventually be picked up by cytochrome C one, then cytochrome C, which is a protein that's actually hanging out on the Perry Plas Mick side of the, um of the membrane. So, just to be clear, this is the Perry Plas MC side or the inter membrane space, if you will. And over here we have the Matrix. So cytochrome C is actually in the peri plasma excite. It's gonna pick up those electrons and drop them off at the final complex complex four, where cytochrome is gonna get them before they join up with oxygen to form water. So, looking again at our image here, right and a D H will drop off its electrons at Complex One, which will oxidize it should say, re oxidize it to any D plus an f a D H two will drop its off in complex to which will re oxidize it. Thio F a. D. Now, actually, this f A D is part of complex to here. It's kind of depicted as ifit's, you know, coming and going freely from any or similar to n a d H. But it's actually part of the protein complex. We're gonna talk more about this in a second, and you might also remember that when we were talking about the citric acid cycle, I said that the reaction that produces F A. D H two is actually occurring in a complex protein complex That's part of the electron transport chain. Well, here we are. So let's just take a look at the overall process that's occurring. So from moving from Complex one too complex, for we have any D h. And we are actually going to, um, use 11 protons from the Matrix and half of a no to. So this is kind of a weird way to put it really we just mean one oxygen, one oxygen atom that is now the result of this electron transport from complex one too complex for is an n A D plus, right? 10 protons pumped into the inter membrane space will be talking more about this momentarily and the formation of a water molecule moving from complex to too complex. For we start off with an F a D h two six protons also half of a no to, and we wind up with F D Onley six protons pumped this time and one water molecule. Now you might remember that there is a difference in the amount of ATP produced by an n a D H through electron transport and F. D. H. Two. This here is what accounts for that difference. The fact that n a. D H electrons that come from any D H will result in mawr protons pumped into the inter membrane space, whereas F. A. D. H results in four less protons. Why this is significant to the amount of eight p produced is something that we will get Thio momentarily. So with that, let's flip the page

