Oxidative Phosphorylation 2

you might recall that site is Olic n a. D H. Produced by Glen Collis. ISS can lead to the production of three or five ATP depending and now we're going to get into the depending. On what So any D h will actually Onley lead to the production of 3. 80 p if it passes its electrons thio on F a d via mitochondrial glycerol three. Phosphate di hydrogen It's the way this works is basically an a d h will oxidized thio n a d plus in the process of reducing DHKP remember that familiar compound from like Hollis iss, D h a p to glisten or all three phosphates going to reduce the H A p and this is glycerol three phosphate not to be confused with glycerol to hide three phosphate which we often abbreviated as G three piece. So this is not G three p. This is a different molecule. Anyhow, Glycerol three phosphate will then be used to reduce on F a d two f a. D. H two and this passes its electrons on to ubiquity known, which will, of course, pass them on to complex three. So essentially in this process, complex one is bypassed entirely and what we're going to see momentarily is complex. One pumps protons and because that is normally where N a T H drops off its electrons and this is bypassing that we're missing out on some of those some of those protons getting pumped. So it's essentially as if the electrons were coming in this way. However, it's important to note that it is not through complex to that. They're actually entering their entering through this enzyme glycerol three phosphate de hydrogen iss, which is a peripheral protein that's basically going to be sitting here. So here, g Oops, I'm just gonna abbreviate it. GP d h So that is what is going Thio have the f a d inside of it and it's going to pass those electrons to the queen on so that they will make it thio Make it Thio complex three the other way that n a d h can get into the mitochondria, right? Mhm get its electrons in there is through the mainly a Spartak shuttle and this using this method we yield 5 80 p. So let me make that clear. This is the three ATP method and this here is the five ATP method. Now the Malay tha Spartak shuttle transports any D H across the mitochondrial membrane at no energy cost. So we don't have to expend any energy to get that n a D h into the mitochondria, which is why it's going to yield 58 p just like the DHS that air generated in the citric acid cycle, which, of course, already takes place in the mitochondria. Now, this is slightly confusing process. So Milwaukee, through it, step by step. But essentially what you have is Malay di hydrogen ease in the site is also here. This is the site is all Exide and here we have matrix. Now my mainly di hydrogen is in the site is all is going to take ox alot acetate, this molecule Oh, a xolo acetate and it's going thio reduce it using an a d h well, which will convert that to any D plus. And it's going thio convert it into mail it. So here we have Maali Maali gets transported into the Matrix and it actually moves via an anti porter. But I want to get to that in a second. So once in the matrix may late. This is still May late right here. Maley is going to get re oxidized back to Axl or a state. Remember I said this was gonna be a pattern so re oxidized Back to oxalic acid eight. And in the process, it's going Thio reduce n a d h thio I'm sorry. Reduce n a d plus two n a d h Now oxalate acetate will actually be, uh 01 more thing. It's worth noting that this conversion from May late to ox alot acetate will happen basically automatically just by the pull of the citric acid cycle. Because remember that this is actually one of those readily reversible reactions of the citric acid cycle. But because the citric acid cycle eso so technically this would be a readily reversible reaction. But because the citric acid cycle is running here in the Matrix in that direction, it's gonna pull this reaction to go from May late to Uccello Acetate. So just kind of a side point there, But it's worth noting. So what happens then? Thio ox alot acetate? Well, och, sallow acetate is going to be converted to a Spar Tate. How do we do that you hopefully remember this, right? We kind of just talked about this. So all we need to do is add an amino group. And so we are going to convert XLR acetate into you. Jump out of the image here, Spartak it. And then, while the way we do this is by actually taking glutamate, which is this molecule? See that? Do you see? Amino group? There were going to take glutamate and use its amino group to turn Uccello acetate into a spar tape. And this is going to leave glutamate as Alfa Keto glue to rate. Okay, now here is where I want to get back to this transporter because this is super cool. That May late transporter is actually an anti porter. And it's an anti porter that moves may late into the Matrix while it takes Alfa Kita glued a rate and moves that into the site is all. So it's an anti porter that is flip flopping these two molecules that are both integral parts of this little shuttle system here. So very, very smart, right? The product of this reaction to form a Spar Tate is actually what's used in the anti Porter to get May late in hope. You can appreciate how eloquent uh, this system is. All right, So then what's gonna happen with that? A Spartak will. The Spartak also moves through an anti porter and it moves back into the site is all. And from there, this a spar tape is going to be converted back into ox alot acetate. So it's a really cycle here, Right? And guess what? Guess how Spartak gets converted back to Xolo acetate. I hope you're already thinking that Alfa Kita glued a rate Alfa K G is going to pick up Spartak. It's amino group. Yeah, try that differently. Pick up a Spar Tates Amino group and reform glue to meet. All right, Last thing. Guess what? That a spar tape transporter is an anti porter that takes glutamate in and sends a Spar Tate out of the mitochondrial matrix. Pretty cool. Pretty beautifully eloquent, if I do say so myself. So this system might seem fairly complicated, but it allows the electrons of n a. D h to get into the Matrix. Right? So, technically, that n a d. H is not entering the matrix, but the electrons are, and they're getting picked up by an n a D plus once in there. So it's as it's equivalent to that n a d h moving into the mitochondrial matrix. And with that, let's flip the page.

