so the mitochondria and the processes that occur inside of it are a major focus of biochemistry, and later in our course we're going to talk a lot of details about the mitochondria and all of those processes. But in this video, we're just gonna do a quick review. So that being said, recall that the primary function of the mitochondria is to produce a teepee or the high energy molecule for herself. And the bulk of this 80 p is produced via oxidative energy metabolism or reactions that require the presence of oxygen. Now most textbooks tend to show the shape of the mitochondria as a bean shape, such as this one here. But what most people don't realize is that the mitochondrial shape varies greatly from Salva Cell. Also, a separate fact to remember from our previous videos is that mitochondria have their own small circular DNA that is separate and independent from the nuclear DNA. Also, mitochondria have a double membrane, so they have an outer as well as an inner membrane, and the inner membrane is highly folded into structures called Chris Stay that increase the surface area and lead to more energy production. Also, mitochondria are the location of major processes of cellular respiration, which include the citric acid cycle and the electron transport chain. So down below, in our example, is a chemical reaction that's probably burned into your guys brains by now by how many times you've seen it in your previous bio courses. And that's the overall chemical reaction of cellular respiration. So on the reacted side, we have glucose as well as oxygen, gas and cellular respiration. Converts these reactant into the products of carbon dioxide, water and energy in the form of a teepee, and so to review the typical structure of the mitochondria recall that it has a double membrane, so it has an outer membrane that goes around the perimeter, and then it also has an inner membrane that's interior to that, and that's highly folded into structures called Christie. And so in between the inner and the outer membrane is a space, and the space is called the inter membrane space and recall that this is very important to the electron transport chain processes. Now the most interior area of the mitochondria is referred to as the mitochondrial matrix, and this is the location of the citric acid cycle. Now there's an enzyme that's known as the A T. P synthesis, and this is the enzyme that produces the bulk of the 80 p that's associated with the mitochondria. And really, they're the main reason that mitochondria are associated with a teepee. And so, from our previous videos, we talked about how mitochondria have their own ribosomes. And these are 70 s ribosomes, which are pro carry attic ribosomes. And they also have their own DNA, which are small circular DNA, just like the DNA of pro carry. It's. And they have multiple copies of that DNA, if you notice, which tends to be very common. And so again, we're gonna talk a lot. Maura, about mitochondria and cellular respiration later in our course. But for now, this is a good summary as we move forward. And so in our next video, we're gonna talk about the chloroplast, so I'll see you guys in that video

