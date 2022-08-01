in this video, we're gonna brush up on the chloroplast and recall that the primary function of the chloroplast is to perform photosynthesis. And you guys have learned in your previous bio courses that photosynthesis produces chemical energy from solar energy. And so let's take a look at our example below. And so we've got the sun here that's providing solar energy, and we also have a plant that's absorbing that solar energy and recall that plants have chloroplasts organelles and the chloroplasts organelles perform photosynthesis for the plant and so down below. We have the overall chemical reaction for photosynthesis, where on the react inside we have carbon dioxide water as well as sunlight and photosynthesis, converts these three react INTs into glucose as well as oxygen gas. And so this glucose here is what we're referring to as chemical energy. And so to review the structure of the chloroplast. Recall that it has a double membrane, so it has an outer membrane on the perimeter and an inner membrane that's interior to that. And so the Strom A here is referring to the fluid filled space that fills the internal portion of the chloroplast and so notice that Within this Troma lies thes green pancake looking structures that air individually called Fila Coy AIDS and so notice these Thilo Coid are stacked on top of each other. And so this particular stack has five Thilo, Coy's and each of the stacks of dilla. Coy's is called a grain, Um, and so there are a bunch of grana in this Troma and so recall that photosynthesis consists of two major processes and multiple reactions, and those reactions take place in different parts of the of the chloroplast. Some take place within the Thilo Coid membranes and others take place within this Troma, and we'll talk more details about photosynthesis later in our course. But for now, this is a good summary, and I'll see you guys in the practice problem videos.

