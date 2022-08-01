Thermodynamics of Membrane Diffusion: Uncharged Molecule

Yeah, In this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the thermodynamics of membrane diffusion, but specifically for uncharged molecules. Now, later, in our course, in a different video, we'll talk about the thermodynamics of membrane diffusion for charged ions. But for now, in this video were on Lee going to focus on uncharged molecules. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, we have a little reminder that in this video we're Onley focusing on uncharged molecules. And so this little orange molecule that you see right here is our uncharged molecule. And again, we're going to be looking at the thermodynamics of this uncharged molecules as it diffuses across the membrane from its initial side, over here, on the left, across the membrane to its final side, over here on the right. And so it's also really important to note that in this video we're really going to be building off a lot of the knowledge from our older lesson videos specifically where we talked about the change in Gibbs Free Energy equation. And so that was quite a long time ago for some of you guys. And so if you do not recognize this equation right here, if it looks completely foreign to you guys, then make sure to go back and check out those older lesson videos before you continue on here with this video. Because again, this video is just building off of those older lesson videos. And so recall from those older lesson videos that the change in Gibbs Free Energy equation specifically the Gibbs Free Energy under any conditions is this equation that you see right here where Delta G is equal to Delta Jeannot, or the change in Gibbs Free Energy under standard conditions Plus our, which is the gas constant Times T, which is the temperature and Calvin Times, the natural log Ellen of the reaction quotient Q and recall that the reaction quotient Q is really just equal to the ratio of the concentration of products over the concentration of reactant at any point in our reaction. And really, this equation that you see right here from our older lesson videos is really describing the change in Gibbs Free Energy that's due to chemical Grady INTs or chemical concentrations. But it is not due to electrical Grady INTs And so the electrical Grady INTs are going to come into play when we talk about charged ions later in our course. But again, for now, we're looking at uncharged molecules. And so this equation on Lee describes the Delta G due to chemical ingredients not due to electrical gravy INTs. Now this equation right here in our previous lesson videos, we really only applied it to calculate the Gibbs Free Energy under any conditions for specific reactions. However, this equation can also be applied to membrane diffusion. And so when this equation is applied to membrane diffusion, the Delta G here is actually referred to as the Delta G transport. And so this transport notation right here is again to remind us that it's referring to membrane diffusion. And so Delta G transport is really just defined as the Gibbs free energy change associated with membrane diffusion. And so what's important to note here is that when the reaction in quotes is simply just membrane transport or membrane diffusion, then the Delta Jeannot or the change in Gibbs Free Energy understand erred conditions is actually equal to a value of zero. And so the reason for this is because membrane transport actually isn't really a riel reaction. It's And that's why we have reaction here in quotes. And the reason that membrane transport is not a real reaction is because, really, no bonds are created or formed, and the molecule is exactly the same when it's on the initial side. Um, as it is on the final side, all it's really doing is just moving across the membrane. And so if Delta G not is equal to a value of zero whenever we're applying this equation to membrane diffusion, what this means is that if we're applying this equation to membrane diffusion, we can pretty much take the Delta G not right here and just scratch it out. Just eliminate it completely, since it's equal to a value of zero. And so, if you take a look at our equation right here for the Delta G transport, uh, that would be equal to this Delta G up above right here. So Delta G transport is this Delta G appear on the left and notice that without the Delta G, not since we've eliminated that part, it's just going to be equal to r T l n Q. And so you can see our our tea right here and noticed that the l N and Q this part right here is replacing the queue and recall that Q is equal to the ratio of concentration of products over concentration of reactive. But again, and just a reaction that is just membrane transport. Really, there are no products or reactions, because again, the molecule is exactly the same as it is on the left hand side as it is on the right. So the product really is the same exact molecules, the reacting. And so instead, the cue here is actually just going to be the concentration of this molecule, the ratio of the concentration of this molecule on the initial side, which would be like the reactant. For instance, the initial is like the reacting. It's what you start with. And then it's gonna be the concentration of the molecule on the final side, which would be symbolic of the product. And so when we take the Q and we say Okay, well, concentration of product is gonna be on the top, and the concentration of reactant is gonna be on bottom. Well, in terms of membrane diffusion, it's gonna be the concentration of that substance on the final side, which again would be symbolic of the product over the concentration of the molecule on its initial side. And again, the initial side is symbolic of the reactant, which we know is in the denominator. And that's why it's in the denominator here and again. This portion of the equation that you see right here is again going to explain or describe the Delta G due to chemical Grady INTs. And so notice that it has this blue background right here to be linked to chemical Grady INTs. And so, if we want to calculate the thermodynamics of membrane diffusion for any uncharged molecules, all we need to do is apply this equation that you see right here and, uh, plug in all of the values and you'll get the Delta G transport for that particular uncharged molecule. And so over here, notice that what we have is a reminder of what this gas constant are. The value is equal to which is equal to 8.315 jewels over moles times Calvin, and then also a reminder that the temperature here is going to be the temperature and degrees Calvin. And so you can't forget to convert the unit to unit of Calvin. And so in our next video, we're going to show you guys an example of how to utilize this equation in order to calculate the thermodynamics of membrane diffusion for an uncharged molecule. But for now, this year concludes our introduction to the thermodynamics of memory diffusion for uncharged molecules. And again we'll be able to see an example of how to apply this equation in our next video. So I'll see you guys there.

