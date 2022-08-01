Summary of Membrane Transport Example 1

All right. So here we have an example problem that wants us to match each term over here on the left hand side with the correct descriptions that we have over here on the right hand side. And so, of course, there are many different ways to approach solving this problem. And so if you have your own strategy that works for you, then that's fantastic. We're just going to show you one potential way. And so, starting at the top here with a it says integral membrane protein. And you might recall from our previous lesson videos that integral membrane proteins are integrated into the membrane. And so they form lots and lots of hydrophobic interactions with the hydrophobic part of the membrane, which is the interior part of the membrane. And because they form so many hydrophobic interactions with the interior part of the membrane thes air actually going to interact very tightly with the membrane interior. And so number three here is what matches with option A. So we could go ahead and put three in here and, of course, cross three off our list. Now moving on what we have is peripheral membrane proteins and recall peripheral membrane proteins, as their name implies, remain on the periphery or on the perimeter or the border of the membrane. And so they're going to interact with the border of the membrane. And so we could go ahead and put five here for Part B and, of course, cross off five from our list. So next what we have and see is a channel and recall that channel proteins are an example of facilitated passive transport or facilitated diffusion. And so facilitated diffusion is going to match with option. See here the channel so we can put one here for the facilitated diffusion. Now next. What we have is passive transport. And, of course, passive transport we know requires absolutely no energy. And it's going to move molecules down their concentration ingredients from areas of high concentration, two areas of low concentration. And so the only answer option that suggests that there is movement from high to low concentration is options six, which says that it allows rapid movement of molecules down their concentration ingredient. So for option D, we can put six and of course, cross six off are less now. Next, What we have is active transport which you might recall, is going to require energy. And so active transport is actually going to do the opposite of passive transport and move molecules against their concentration. Grady INTs from areas of low concentration to areas of high concentration. And so, of course, options. Seven. Here, movement against the concentration radiant. It's gonna match with Option E active transport and so we can put seven right here and cross off seven from our list. Now next. What we have is the sodium, potassium, 80 p ace and, of course, the sodium potassium. 80 p ace we know is a type of P type 80 p ace that gets Foss for elated during the process of active transport. And we also know that it is an anti port that will pump three sodium ions out of the cell and to potassium ions into the cell. And so, essentially what it does is it establishes a greedy int of a new ion concentration Grady int of sodium and potassium. And so, of course, it's going to help create an electrical Grady in across the membrane in order to, uh, make the inside of the cell mawr negative with respect to the outside of the cell. Ah, lot of that has to do with the function of the sodium potassium, 80 p. S. And so 10 is gonna match with that option. And of course, we can cross off 10 Now. Next, What we have is secondary transporter. And of course, we know that secondary active transport is going to essentially have one molecule travel down its concentration, radiant as another molecule is traveling against its concentration. Radiant. And so, essentially, what it's doing is it's using the energy of one Grady int to create another Grady int. And so option two here is what matches best with the secondary active transporter here. And so we could go ahead and put to right here. Then what we have is anti Porter and recall that anti porters are going to transport two molecules in opposite directions across the membrane. And so, of course, molecules moving in opposite directions is gonna match with the anti porter here so we can put four here and cross off four from our list. Now, of course, next what? We have a sim porters and Sim porters because it starts with s that can remind us that it moves molecules in the same direction across the membrane Essence importer for the s insane. And so, of course, this is going to match with option eight moving molecules in the same direction across the membrane. So we can go ahead and put eight here, cross this off our list. And then, of course, last but not least, what we have is the ion channel, which is gonna match with our last description here. And the ion channel can either be voltage gated or lie gang gated also signal gated or mechanical gated as well. And it could also be a leakage ion channel as well. But number nine here is what's going to match best with ion channel here. And so we can cross that off our list. And now you can see that these here are the answers to our practice problem, and that concludes his practice. So I'll see you guys in our next video

Hide transcripts