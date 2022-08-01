So in our last lesson video, we said that enzymes catalyze or speed up the rates of chemical reactions. But there's a common misconception about enzymes that they always convert 100% or all of the substrate into product so that there's no more substrate remaining. So in this video, I just want to clear up this idea and make sure that you guys know that this is actually not true. And instead, what enzymes do is they Onley help reactions get their substrates and products to their equilibrium concentrations and we know that equilibrium does not necessarily mean zero. And so what we can say is that enzymes, really what they do is they help reactions, get thio equilibrium at a faster rate and so down below. What we have is a typical enzyme catalyzed reaction very similar to the one from our previous lesson video. And so you can see we have the substrate here in orange, the enzyme and green. It forms an enzyme substrate complex where the enzyme can convert the substrate into the product and so down below. You can see in our graph here that we have the concentration on the Y axis and the time as the reaction progresses on the X axis. And so this orange curve right here represents the concentrations of substrate over time. And then, of course, the blue curve right here represent the concentrations of product over time, and so we could go ahead and label it as the product. And so, typically, when we're studying an enzyme catalyzed reaction in a lab, we Onley add the substrate and some enzyme. But we don't add any product, and so the product concentration is zero initially. And that's exactly what we're seeing here in our graph on the time axis, where the time is zero initially. Notice that the product concentration is also zero because we don't add any product initially. But we do have a high concentration of substrate, and we also add some enzyme is well and so that allows our reaction to proceed on on Lee one direction here initially and so what you can see is that as the reaction proceeds over time, the concentrations of substrate are decreasing and the concentration of product are increasing, and that's because the substrate is being converted into product. And so here's where the common misconception comes into play. Ah, lot of students think that enzymes will convert all of the substrate into product. And so that would mean that the substrate concentration would go down to zero. And then that would also mean that the product concentration would always go as high as the initial substrate concentration. But as we can see from this graph here, this is actually not true. And at the end of an enzyme catalyzed reaction noticed that we have some substrate concentration here, and the product concentration doesn't necessarily go all the way up to the initial substrate concentration. And so really, what we can see here is that enzymes air Onley helping the reaction get thio equilibrium at a faster rate. And so equilibrium here is being represented by this dotted line here. And we know that it's at equilibrium because noticed that the substrate concentration and the product concentrations are not changing over time. And so that's why we have these horizontal lines here and so recall from our previous lesson videos on equilibrium that the reason that the product and substrate concentrations don't change is because the rate of the forward reaction is exactly equal to the rate of the reverse reaction. And so because when we're at equilibrium, we need to consider the reverse reaction. That means that it's better to sometimes consider the reverse reaction as well in an enzyme catalyzed reaction, even though we don't typically think of enzymes being able to catalyze the reaction in the reverse direction they can in many cases. And so it's important to sometimes consider these reverse arrows. And later in our course, as we move forward, we'll be able to talk even Maura, about thes equilibrium arrows that exist in a typical enzyme catalyzed reaction. But for now, all I want you guys to realize is that the substrate concentration does not necessarily go down to zero, and instead, all enzymes do as they help reactions, get Thio equilibrium faster. And so that concludes this lesson, and I'll see you guys in our next video

