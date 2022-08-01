so the way that enzyme speed up chemical reactions is by lowering their energy of activation, which can be abbreviated with either of these two symbols shown here and so a recall from your previous chemistry courses that the energy of activation is literally just the energy difference between the substrates of the reaction and the transition state and the energy of activation is required to initiate a reaction. So the transition state, which can be abbreviated with this double dagger symbol shown here, is an unstable, transient entity at the local maximum peak energy point of a reaction. And so because it symbolized with a double dagger symbol, it makes a lot more sense why the energy of activation is symbolized with Delta G with a double dagger symbol, because it's the difference and energy between the substrates and the transition state so down below. In our image, we have two different scenarios. We have a scenario where there's no enzyme that's present on the left and a scenario where there is an enzyme that's present on the right, and so over here on the left, which will notice is that it's showing the same exact reaction where we're converting substrate A into products B and C, and because there's no enzyme that's present, this is the uncapped allies reaction and down below in our energy diagram, where we have free energy on the Y axis and the reaction progress on the X axis, we can see that the local maximum peak energy point of this reaction is at the very highest point of this curve, which corresponds with the transition state. So we could go ahead and put our double dagger to symbol here for the transition state, which is right at this point, the local maximum peak. And so we know that the difference in energy between the substrates or the reactions here and the transition state, which is this symbol appears so essentially the difference and energy would be symbolized by this blue box here vertically that is going to correspond with the energy of activation which corresponds to the kinetics and the kinetics is all about the speed of the reaction. So the greater this energy of activation is, the slower the reaction will take place. And so what you'll notice is that in the presence of an enzyme, you can see that our enzyme is this red structure shown here in this example that the reaction will take place at a much faster rate than if the enzyme were not present and so down below, which will notice is in the energy diagrams. The red curve represents the enzyme catalyzed reaction, and you can see that we have the same exact curved. Except we have a smaller energy of activation for the catalyzed reaction. And the transition state is much, much lower and energy. And so because the energy of activation for the enzyme catalyzed reaction is smaller, that allows the reaction to occur faster and again. That's exactly what we say. Enzymes are responsible for doing speeding up chemical reactions. And so the enzyme catalyzed energy of activation is being represented by this yellow region right here. The difference in energy between the enzyme catalyzed transition state and the reactant. And so one thing that's really important to note is that enzymes do not affect either the thermodynamic favor ability of the reaction, meaning that there's no change to the delta g of the reaction. So notice that the Delta G, which is the difference in energy between the reactant and the products does not change even in the presence of an enzyme. So notice that the Delta G is represented by this pink box, and the pink box does not change in size from the left side, where there's no enzyme that's present, and from the right side, where there is an enzyme that's present. So that's very important to keep in mind. The enzymes do not affect this thermodynamic favorability of Delta G, and the second thing that enzymes do not affect is the equilibrium constant. So there's no change to the K e que. Which recall from our previous lesson videos, is the ratio of the concentration of products over the concentration of reactant at equilibrium. And so these are two very important things to note that enzymes do not affect enzymes. Onley affect the energy of activation. The only affect the kinetics and the speed of the reaction. So that's important to note. Moving forward and in our next couple of videos will be able to get some practice utilizing thes basic concepts. So I'll see you guys there

