Spectrophotometry

So in our last lesson video, we reviewed the Lambert Beer Law and Spectrum Optometry and Spectrum Optometry data can be plotted onto an absorbent spectrum, and so an absorbent spectrum plots the absorb its values on the Y axis and the wavelength of light on the X axis. And so, looking at our example down below at the absorbent spectrum on the Left, notice that we have the absorb its values on the Y axis and the wavelength of light on the X axis and also noticed that we have two different types of molecules that are being plotted. We have a protein molecule being plotted with the blue curve, and we have a nucleic acid molecule being plotted with the red curve and notice that these two different molecules absorb light strongly at different wavelengths of light. And so the nucleic acid molecule and red absorbs light strongly at a wavelength at about 260 nanometers, whereas the protein molecule strongly absorbs wavelengths of light at 280 nanometers. And it turns out that a peak light absorbent, specifically at 280 nanometers eyes a characteristic property of most proteins and so It turns out that the reason that most proteins strongly absorbed wavelengths of light at 280 nanometers is due to just two amino acids, and those two amino acids are trip to fan and tire scene. And so trip to fan strongly absorbs light at wavelengths of 200 nanometers, 280 nanometers, and tyrosine weekly absorbs wavelengths of light at 280 nanometers. But nevertheless they both absorbed wavelengths of light at 280 nanometers, which is actually a unique characteristic property of these two amino acids. And so we can clearly see that down below in this absorbing spectrum on the right, where again we have the absorbent on the Y axis and the wavelength of light on the X axis, and we can see that trip to fan is strongly absorbing wavelengths of light at 280 nanometers, and tyrosine is weekly, absorbing wavelengths of light at 280 nanometers. Now we know that trip to fan and tire seen are just two of a total of 20 amino acids. So what about all the other amino acids? Well, it turns out that those amino acids do not strongly absorb any characteristic wavelength of light. And so biochemist don't use their light absorbent to quantify the concentration of proteins. But because again trip to fan and tire seen strongly absorbed this unique characteristic wavelength at 280 nanometers, they can use their light absorbent to quantify proteins, and it turns out that most proteins and nature are going to be quite large, and they're gonna have a lot of amino acids. And so the chances that they're gonna have trip to fan entire scene is quite high. And that's why biochemists are able to use wavelength at 280 nanometers to acquire the absorb its of most proteins and to use that absorb INTs to dictate or to determine the concentration of most proteins. But of course, if the protein does not have any trip to fans or any tire scenes in them, then using a wavelength of 280 nanometers is not gonna be the best way to quantify the protein, and they're gonna need to use a different method to do that. And so this concludes our lesson here on why trip to fan and tire seen absorb light strongly at 280 nanometers, and we'll be able to get some practice in our next video, so I'll see you guys there.

