Spectrophotometry

So now that we've refreshed our memories on Spectra Fatima Tree and we've covered beer's law and this video, we're going to focus on the extinction coefficient, which we know is also sometimes called the absorptive ity and is symbolized with Greek symbol Epsilon. So the extinction coefficient is really just a specific property of a chemical that measures how strongly that chemical absorbs light at a particular wavelength of light. And so the wavelength of light can be symbolized with Greek symbol Lambda shown here. And the greater the Mueller extinction coefficient is, the greater the absorb INTs is going to be. And so the molar extinction coefficient will actually very with different wavelengths of light. And so what this means is that the wavelength of light is going to be very critical to pay attention to moving forward as we use beer's law and the molar extinction coefficient actually has units of inverse morality and inverse centimeters. And so that is also important to take note of, because in our practice problems, using beer's law, we're going to need to make sure that all of the units appropriately matched, and if not, we need to do some unit conversion. Now down below, In our, uh, image, we have a graph being shown. And on the Y axis, we have the extinction coefficient and units of inverse similarity and inverse centimeters. And on the X axis, we have the the wavelength and units of nanometers and which will? Notices were measuring the extinction coefficient of a specific molecules at multiple different wavelengths and notice that the wavelength actually changes the Mueller extinction coefficient. And so again, because the extinction coefficient is involved in beer's law, the extinction coefficient has an effect on the absorb its and so because the extinction coefficient varies with different wavelengths of light, that means that the absorb INTs also varies with different wavelengths of light. And so because the wavelength here is so critical to the extinction coefficient and to the observance, that means that we're gonna need to pay attention closely, toe what wavelength of light were using, and and our next lesson video, we're going to talk about exactly what wavelength of light is typically used toe analyze proteins. And so before we actually get to that lesson video, we'll get a little bit of practice with these concepts here in our next video. So I'll see you guys there

Hide transcripts