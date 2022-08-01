if you haven't answered the questions yet. Paused the video now, as we're about to go through all of the answers without stopping serum Glutamate. Piru Trans Am in Aces and serum Glutamate. Axler Acetate Trans Am Iness are serum Trans Am in its enzymes that are easy to measure and greatly increased when there's damage. Thio the liver, which is not one of the answer choices. Serum creating kindness is a serum kindness enzyme that is easy to measure in greatly increases when there's damage to the heart. You're re a synthesis in mammals takes place mainly in the liver, and you might recall that some of the reactions occur inside the mitochondria of the liver cells and other reactions of the Yuria cycle. Occur in the site is all of the cells. And while all tissues, including the muscles ship glutamine to the liver thio, process nitrogen through the Yuria cycle, the muscles additionally send Alan in, which can actually provide the liver with Peruvian for glow. Konia Genesis. Now Tetra Hydro Fully and its derivatives shuttle one carbon units between different substrates, and you might remember that there are a lot of one carbon transfer co factors including biotin and s Oops s Dennis Eel. The signing. So these are all one carbon unit shuttles. So our co factors to the one carbon unit shuttle. So most amino acid degradation pathways lead thio the citric acid cycle intermediates. All right, let's flip the page.

Hide transcripts