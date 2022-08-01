the amino acids from the previous question are both Luca genic and ketogenic. All amino acids will generate Yuria and, well, no amino acid is capable of directly interacting with complex two of electron transport chain. That's the job of F a. D. So the answer to this question is all of the above now the co factor required for all amino acid degradation pathways in the first Trans AM in its reaction is B six, Vitamin B, six peroxide, dean and, uh in the liver. Mitochondria. Glutamate is converted Thio Alfa Kita glued a rate by a process that can be described as an oxidative D emanation amino acid. The amino acids searing Sistine Elaine are metabolized. Thio Yield. Hi ruby, and these are Luca genic. You know, acids. Fennel Keenan Urea, which is a genetic disease, can result or results from the inability to convert phenylalanine. And it's actually the first enzyme in this pathway, a defect in the first enzyme in this pathway that converts phenylalanine to you tyrosine. So babies are checked for three products of or babies air checked for certain compounds called fennel acetate. Um, which basically is just a marker of the inability to convert phenylalanine to tire scenes. So if they find fennel acetate in, uh, babies, they keep him on a low phenylalanine diet in the early years when their brains are still developing to prevent any problems. All right, let's flip the page.

Hide transcripts