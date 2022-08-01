So now that we've reviewed Tennis City, we can talk about osmosis direction and recall that, as Moses is simply the diffusion of a solvent across a semi permeable membrane and usually that solvent is going to be water. So when we're talking about osmosis direction, we're really talking about the direction of water movement across this semi permeable membrane. And so if you tend to get confused on this, here's all you guys need to remember. Water will always move from Hypo Tonic solutions towards hyper tonic solutions, and this is true when the salutes cannot diffuse across the membrane. And so instead of the salutes, defusing the solvent or water will diffuse and water is always going to defuse towards the mawr concentrated solution, salute solution or towards the hyper tonic solution in order to dilute the salutes. Until that solution is isotonic with respect to the solution that the water traveled from. And so if we look at our example down below, notice that the water flow or the water movement is always gonna be in the same direction here, it's gonna flow from Hypo tonic solutions towards hyper tonic solutions. And so, if you can remember Hypo toe hyper. You'll be good on all of your osmosis direction questions. And so one thing that students tend not to realize is that water still moves from higher concentrations of water towards lower concentrations of water. So water still diffusing in the normal way that we think of diffusion. And so Hypo Tonic Solutions, we know, have lower solute concentrations. But they actually have higher water concentrations, and hyper tonic solutions we know have higher saw you concentrations. But they actually have lower water concentrations. And so down here, what we'll see is high. Botanic solutions have low solute concentration, but they have higher water concentrations, and hyper tonic solutions have higher solute concentrations. But they have lower water concentrations, and so water is still moving in the same direction from high concentration of water tow, low concentration of water but still from low concentration of solute, toe high concentration of solute. So it's just moving in the same direction here. And so if we apply these rules to our scenarios from above from our previous video, which we already completed here we labeled the tennis ity of the outside solution. And so we said that the outside solution in the first scenario was Hypo Tonic. So we'll put hypo on the outside. And that means, of course, that the inside is going to be hyper tonic. And so recall that water flows from hypo towards hyper so the water flow is going to go across the membrane in this direction towards the hyper tonic solution, and so water is going to flow into the cell. And if water flows into the cell, that means that the cell can expand in its size. And over here in our second scenario, we said that it is isotonic. The outside is isotonic with the inside, and so what that means is that water flow is actually going to go in both directions at an equal rate. And so it's not that there's no water movement. It set the water movement goes equally in both directions, so water's always moving across the membrane, no matter what, and then in our last scenario over here, what we said is the outside solution is hyper tonic. And of course, that means that the inside of the cell has to be hypo tonic, and so water again is gonna move from Hypo towards hyper And so it's gonna move from the hypo here towards the hyper. That means it's moving outside of the cell. And so water leaves the cell. That means that the cell could dehydrate, and it's gonna shrink up in trouble. And so we're gonna talk, Maura, about the results of osmosis in our next video. So I'll see you guys in that video.

Hide transcripts