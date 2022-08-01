So in our last lesson video, we said the direction of osmosis is impacted by the tennis ity of the solutions, and water always flows from Hypo Tonic solutions towards hyper tonic solutions. And so the direction of osmosis will impact the results of osmosis. And that's what we're going to focus on in this video now, when cells are placed into hypo Tonic environments that causes the cells to swell up just like a hip bow. And that's because when the environment is hype, a tonic that means that the inside of the cell will be hyper tonic. And again. Water always flows from Hypo Tonic solutions towards hyper tonic solutions, so water would flow into the cell and cause the cell to swell up just like a hip bow. And so when the cells continuously swell up, that could potentially cause the cells toe lice or rupture slash burst. And that's because the membrane is expanded too much. Now, recall from your previous bio courses that sells with cell walls. Well, actually, not lice and hype a tonic solutions. And that's because the membrane expansion is prevented by the cell wall. Now, hype a tonic environments are actually preferred by plant cells, which have cell walls. And that's due to the increased Turker pressure and recall from your previous bio courses that Turker pressure is literally just the water pressure applied on the cell membrane, pushing the cell membrane up against the inside of the cell walls. And the Turker pressure is really what gives lots of plants their ability to maintain their structures. And we'll be able to see an example of Turker pressure down below in our image now with hyper tonic environments. On the other hand, that causes cells to dehydrate, just like a hyper kid would get dehydrated pretty quickly. And so over here we have an image of a crazy hyper kid that I would hate to baby sit over a weekend. And so this hyper kid is gonna get dehydrated pretty quickly, jumping around all over the place. And so hopefully that will help you guys remember that when cells were placed into hyper tonic environments that will dehydrate the cells just like a hyper kid gets dehydrated pretty quickly and so down below on the left hand side of our image. What we have our animal cells in different environments with different tennis city and on the right what? We have our plant cells with the the same scenarios. And so starting with the animal cells on the left, when again, uh, cells are placed into hypo Tonic environments, they will swell up like a hippo. And so that's because all of the water is going to be flown into the cell. And so you can see the direction of these arrows down below are pointing into the cell because water will be flowing in and again. That's because the environment is hypo tonic, and water always flows towards hyper tonic solutions. And so the inside of the cell will be hyper tonic and again that could potentially cause some cells to lice or rupture, so you can see that we have some cells. Listen here. Now, when cells are placed into hyper tonic solutions again, the cells air going to dehydrate, just like a hyper kids gets dehydrated. And that's because water is leaving the cell so you can see the direction of these arrows is leaving the cells and again. That's because the inside of the cell would be hypo tonic, and the outside of the cell is hyper tonic just like we're indicating up above. And of course, that could cause the cells to shrivel up and dehydrate and potentially die. So this is not a good environment. So essentially, what we're saying is for animal cells, uh, the hype atomic environment is not a good environment, and the hyper tonic environment is also not a good environment. And so for animal cells, it's the isotonic environment that is preferred. And that's because we have unequal rate of water flow going into the cell and out of the cell. And so again, isotonic environments are preferred by animal cells. Now, over here on the right again, we have plant cells, and we know that in Hypo Tonic environments, cells air going to swell up like a hippo. And that's again because water is flowing into the cell just like it's being indicated. And so what you'll see is that when water is flowing into the cell here, it's actually not going toe lice because plant cells have cell walls and that prevents the membrane expansion. So here what you'll see is that this hype, a tonic environment, is actually preferred by the plant cells, and you'll see that the the central vacuole here is filled up with lots and lots of water, and the cell membrane is pushed up against the inside of the cell wall. And that creates a lot of turker pressure, which is helpful for the plant to maintain their structures. Now, over here with the isotonic environment, notice that we have an equal water flow going in and out of the self. And so notice that the central vacuole is not us filled up as it is over here with the high platonic environment. And also notice that that we have these gaps here in between, uh, the, uh cell membrane and the cell wall, and that is not a preferred scenario by plant cells. So what we can do is we can place an X here to indicate that this is not really the ideal scenario for a plant cell. And then, of course, with hyper tonic environments cells they're going to dehydrate, just like a Khyber kid gets dehydrated. And that's again because the direction of water flow is leaving the cell. And so notice how shriveled up this plant cell is, and that's because it's being dehydrated. And this, again is not gonna be a good environment for the plant cell. And so moving forward, we'll be able to get some practice utilizing these concepts, so I'll see you guys in those videos.

