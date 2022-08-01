Polysaccharide

in this video, we're going to talk about how Polly Sacha rides differ from each other. And so Polly Sacha rides can actually differ from each other and at least one of the following four ways that we have listed down below. And so the first way that they can differ from each other is in the identity of their re occurring sugar units. And so whether these sugar units are D glucose molecules or some other sugar molecule, that is gonna be one way that the poly sack rights could differ. Now, the next way that the poly sack rats come differ is in the types of glucose acidic bonds that are linking together their sugar units. And so whether these are Alfa 14 Glick ascetic bonds or if they're beta 14 Gleick, acidic bonds that is going to be another way that these police, aka rides, condemn for the third way that the poly Sacha rides condemn for is in the length of their chain. So basically in the total number of sugar units that the entire Polly Sacher at molecule contains, and then the fourth way that Polly Sacha rides condemn for from each other is in the degree of branching that occurs in the Pali Sacha ride structure. And so moving forward will be able to see different Polly sack rides that vary in each of these four different categories. And so it's important to note that each of these four different factors will actually influence a poly. Sacha rides physical and chemical properties. And so that's important to keep in mind again as we move forward and discuss specific Polly Sack rides. And so that concludes our introduction to how Polly Sacha rides condemn for from each other. And again, we'll continue to learn more about Polly. Sacha rides as we move forward, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

