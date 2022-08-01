Polysaccharide

in this video, we're going to distinguish between Homo Polly sack rides and hetero Polly sack rides. And so, in general, there are two major categories that all Polly Sacha rights could fall under. The first is going to be home. Oh, Polly, Sacha rides and the second is going to be hetero Polly Sacha rides now Homo Polly Sacha rides recall that the prefix homo means the same. And so these poly sacha rides consists of repeating units of Onley, one single type of mono sack ride sugar. And so it's going to be the same exact sugar that is repetitive Lee linked over and over and over again. And so, as we move forward in our course, will find that Homo Polly Sacha rides usually function as interest cellular structures and or as energy storage molecules. Now hetero Polly Sack Rides, on the other hand, recalled that the prefix hetero means different and so hetero. Polly Sack Rides consists of greater than two different kinds of mono sack rides, repetitive Lee linked together. And so as we move forward in our course, we'll find that hetero Polly Sacha rides usually function as extra cellular structures, meaning that they form the structures on the outside of the cell, whereas Homo Polly Sacha rides. Um, they're forming the structures typically on the inside of the cells. So if we take a look at our image down below over here on the left hand side, noticed that we're showing you homo Polly's sacha rides because we have the same exact blue sugar unit repetitive Lee, linked over and over and over and over again. Now notice that we have an UN branch form here which is just a straight linear chain with no branches coming off. But then you can also have branched Homo Polly Sacha rides, which you can see there is a branch chain coming off of the main chain. Now, over here on this side, what we have are, of course, hetero Polly Sacha rides. And so you can see that the hetero Polly sack rides are gonna contain greater than greater than or equal to, I should say, uh, two different kinds of mono Sacha rides and so you can see that we've got the yellow and the blue mono sacha ride linked together. And this is an UN branched chain. As you can see, there are no branches coming off. This is a linear. And then over here on the right, what we have is the branched, hetero Polly sack, right? So you can see it's made up of more than one sugar unit. And it is indeed branch, since there is a chain coming off of the main chain. And so again, as we move forward in our course, we're going to see examples of both Homo Polly Sacha rides and hetero Polly Sacha rides as well. And so that concludes this video, and I'll see you guys in our next one.

