Ubiquitination

So what exactly is the purpose of ubiquity nation? Well, ubiquity nation actually targets protein, so it marks proteins for degradation by a complex known as a pro deism. And so what exactly are these Prodi ISMs? Well, Prodi zones are just large protein complexes themselves. That air specialized for Prodi elliptic activity. And so essentially, what we're saying is that these Prodi ISMs are specialized for breaking down large proteins into tiny, tiny peptide fragments and free amino acids. And so if we take a look at our image down below, noticed that the first part of this image here is exactly the same as it was in our last lesson video. And so we know that some proteins can be targeted for ubiquity nation, which is essentially taking these ubiquitous and peptides here and linking them into a chain to the target protein. And this is an ATP or an energy intensive process. And so here in this video, what we're learning is that ubiquity nation of ah protein actually targets that proteins for degradation by a large protein complex known as a pro deism. And so the Prodi is, um, is specialized for Prodi elliptic activity. So it's going to break down this, uh, targeted protein here into tiny, tiny peptide fragments. And so over here, what we have is the degraded protein. And so the ubiquity and peptides here can actually be recycled and reused to target another protein protein. And so, as the name ubiquity Nation suggests, this is a very ubiquitous process. So it occurs in pretty much every single eukaryotic organism from yeast all the way up to humans themselves. And so this ubiquity nation process is a process of post translational modifications, and so it's going to regulate enzymes activities. And so that's because ubiquitous nation is actually going to lead to the decrease in cellular protein concentration, since it marks proteins for degradation. And so therefore, ubiquity nation can actually decrease in enzymes activity or initial reaction velocity V not, and so that makes ubiquity nation a very ubiquitous form of, uh, enzymatic regulation. Now, ubiquitous nation is so ubiquitous that it's pretty much capable of regulating virtually every single cellular process in ourselves, which is amazing and shows why ubiquity nation is worth studying and understanding. And so this year concludes our lesson on ubiquity nation and how it targets proteins for degradation. And so we'll be able to apply the concepts that we've learned here and some practice problems moving forward. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

