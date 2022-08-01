Phosphorylation

in this video, we're going to talk about yet another type of post translational modification, which is phosphor relation. So as we mentioned, fossil relation is just one of many different types of post translational modifications, and it's actually a pretty simple idea. All phosphor relation is is the covalin attachment of a phosphate group. And so it turns out that foster relation is actually one of the most common means off enzyme regulation and therefore that makes foster relation one of the most important forms of enzyme regulation. And that's why it's worth taking the time to study phosphor relation now down below and our image. We're showing you guys the simple idea of phosphor relation, where we can take any protein or any enzyme and simply add a phosphate group to the protein CO violently so that we end up getting this structure right here. And ultimately, this edition of the phosphate group to the protein can again regulate the enzymes activity. And so, in some scenarios, phosphor relation. The addition of this phosphate group will activate the protein and turn on the protein so that it can do its job, whereas in other situations, phosphor relation again the Covalin attachment of this phosphate group will inactivate the protein and turn off the protein so that it cannot perform its job. But in either scenario, what's important to know is that phosphor relation is capable of changing the protein confirmation. So notice here we have a circular red protein and then over here in blue, we have the same exact protein just in a different confirmation through this phosphor relation the Covalin attachment of this Fossey group. And so, in our next lesson video, we're going to talk about the exact source of the phosphate groups, uh, in phosphor relation. And we'll continue thio to talk more about foster relation as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

