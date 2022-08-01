Titrations

in this video, we're going to review titrate Asians. So I'm sure most of you guys have performed hydration in your previous chemistry labs and so recalled it. A tie tray shin is literally just the lab technique that measures the pH changes of acid based solutions. Now recall that titrate shins air typically used to determine the PK, a values of weak acids as well as the concentrations of weak acids. Now, titrate tions can also be used to determine the concentrations of strong acids. But recall from our previous lesson videos that in biological systems most of the assets are weak acids and so moving forward in our course, we're going to focus most of our attention on the Thai tray shins of weak acids, and so recall that the way that titrate Sion's work is that there's an acid based solution of known concentration called the Thai Trahant, and the tie Trahant is gradually added to another solution of unknown concentration called the ANA light solution. Because this is the solution being analyzed now, the Thai trahant is gonna be continuously added to the ANA light solution until a point of neutralization is reached, and this point of neutralization is the exact point where the moles of titrate that are being added is exactly equal to the moles of Anna Light that air present and so the point of neutralization when it has reached its indicated by a color change. So it's pretty easy to detect visually. Now again, a tie Trey Shin is typically used to determine two different things. The first is the concentration of an acid or base in a solution, and the second is the PK of a week. As it now titrate. Asians cannot be used to determine the PK of strong assets. But that's okay by biochemists, because again, most of the, uh, acids in biological systems are weak acids anyways. Now a tight trey shin curve is literally just a plot of the Thai tray shin data, which has the Anna light pH on the Y axis. And it has the amount of Thai trahant being added on the X axis. And so remember that the Thai trahant is continuously added to the solution until a point of neutralization is reached. In this point of neutralization is called the equivalence point, or also known as the endpoint, because once neutralization has been reached. That is the end of an acid. So that's why it's called an end point. Now. This equivalence point for this endpoint is the exact point where the moles of an elite that are present is exactly equal to the moles of Thai trahant that have been added. And so, in our example below, we're gonna look at the titrate shin of a strong acid with a strong base. And again, most of the acids and biological systems are weak acids, not strong acids. And the only reason that we're looking at the Thai Trish in of a strong acid in this example is because when we're trying to refresh our memories off titrate shins, it's easiest to take a look at the Thai Trish in of a strong acid with a strong base and so on. The image on the left Over here. What we have is the set up for a typical Thai tray shin, where we have an early Meyer flash shown below, which has a pink solution in it. And this pink solution is the solution of unknown concentration, which is the Anna light solution. And because this is the titrate in of a strong acid. That means that the analyzed solution in this example is a strong acid. And so notice that in this, uh, analyzed solution, we have this little instrument called a ph electrode, which is going to continuously measure the pH of the analytics solution as we start to add tie Trahant. And so which will notice is up above. We have this Bure AET instrument, which is a volumetric instrument, and it contains the solution of known concentration called the Thai Trahant. And because we're tight trading the strong acid with a strong base, that means that the titrate here is going to be a strong base. And so we're going to continuously add the Thai trahant, uh, slowly into the solution below the an elite solution until the point of neutralization has reached, which is indicated again by a color change. So we would expect the color change and then we would know exactly how much of the Titan we added, and we can go ahead and calculate the concentration of the acid based solution and the peak A if this were a weak acid, But again, uh, this is a strong acid, so we're not able to determine the P A. And so the stop cock here allows us to control the amount of Thai trahant that's being added. And on the right over here, what we have is a tight tray shin curve for the strong acid, with a strong base and on the Y axis. What we have is the pH of the solution. And on the X axis we have the amount of Thai trahant that's being added, and the X Axis units can actually change. Sometimes you'll see that it has the volume of Thai trahant that's being added. But here we have the equivalence of titrate that's being added and mole Arat e. And so a 0.2 Moeller equivalent of titrate that's being added means that 20% of the ANA light solution has been neutralized. A 0.6 Mueller equivalent of Titan that's being added means that 60% of the ANA light solution has been neutralized. And so a one Moeller equivalent of Titra that's being added means that 100% of the ANA light solution has been neutralized. And that is the equivalence point, the point of neutralization and so notice that exactly at one Moeller equivalent. We have this green dotted line here that's indicating the equivalence point and the equivalence point for the tie tray. Shin of a strong acid with a strong base always shows up at a Ph of seven. And so again, the equivalence point is going to be equal to the point where the moles of Anna light. So in this example here, the analytic, remember, is a strong acid, which could be hydrochloric acid here. So when the moles of Anna Light is exactly equal to the moles of Thai trahant and again because we're using a strong base here, we know that the Thai trahant is going to be a strong base, which could be sodium hydroxide. And so, essentially, what you'll see here is, uh, just by looking at this titrate in curve, weaken, tell that we're using We're performing the Thai tray shin of a strong acid with a strong base, and the way that we know is because before we even add any of the Thai trahant, notice that the pH of the analyzed solution is super low below a ph of one, so that lets us know that we're using a strong acid as the Anna light, and then we know that we have. We're using a strong base because noticed that after we reached the equivalence point, the pH goes up really, really high, which means that we're using a strong base to titrate it. And also we know that we're doing a strong acid with a strong base or were performing the Thai tray shin of a strong acid with a strong base, because the equivalence point shows up exactly at a Ph of seven. And so, in our next practice problem will be able to analyze the Thai tray shin curves to predict the type of titrate shin that's being performed. So I'll see you guys in that practice video.

Hide transcripts