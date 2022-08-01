Titration of Polyprotic Weak Acids

so we already know that some acids are polly product acids, and all that means is that they have multiple acidic hydrogen, and we know that each acidic hydrogen is going to have its own PK, a value. Also, the Thai trey shin curves of Polly Protic acids have multiple inflection points as well as multiple equivalence points. And so there's going to be a set of an inflection point and an equivalence point for each acidic hydrogen. So the number of acidic hydrogen determines the number of inflection points and the number of equivalence points. And so if there are two ascetic hydrogen, there's going to be to inflection points and two equivalence points. If there are for aesthetic hydrogen, then there's gonna be four inflection points and four equivalence points. And so recall from our previous videos that each inflection point on also recalled. Each inflection point is also known as a midpoint. Each inflection point indicates the peak a of an acidic hydrogen and also recall from our previous videos, the Henderson Hostile Back Equation, which is gonna be really helpful for our titrate in practice problems. So keep that in mind, so let's take a look at our example down below, and what we have here is phosphoric acid, which has a chemical formula of H three, p 04 and phosphoric acid is a poly product, weak acid. So it actually has three acidic hydrogen and those three acidic hydrogen czar here, and so notice that the first acidic hydrogen has a PK of 2.2. The second, acidic hydrogen has a PK of 7.2, and the third, acidic hydrogen has a Peca of 12.7. And so over here, what we have is the tie Trish in curve off phosphoric acid with a strong base. And so again, on the Y axis, we have the pH of the Ana light solution. And on the X axis, we have the amount of Thai trahant that's being added and so notice that because phosphoric acid has three acidic hydrogen, there are three inflection points shown by the dotted black lines, and there are also three equivalents points shown by the green dotted lines, and so notice that when the inflection point occurs, that indicates the P K a value of an acidic hydrogen. So the first acidic hydrogen, we said, has a p k a value of 2.2. So notice that the inflection point which occurs right here, uh, it corresponds with the pH value of 2.2. And this is where the PK is. And so when the P H is equal to 2.2, which is the first peek a the concentration of conjugate acid equals the concentration of conjugate base. And so here, because we have, um, h three po four is our conjugate acid R h threepio four conjugate acid is going to equal are conjugate base of H two p o for minus. And so when we get to our first, uh, equivalence point where we add exactly one Moeller equivalent notice that, uh, this is going to be where we completely neutralized the conjugate acid. So at this point here, h three p 04 has been eliminated. So h three p 04 is essentially eliminated or completely neutralized at this equivalence point. And so at the equivalence, point H two p 04 minus is at its maximum concentration. Now, notice that at the second inflection point which is shown up here, there is a ph of 7.2 which indicates the PK A values 7.2. And so when the P H is equal to 7.2, which is equal to this peak a the concentration of conjugate acid is gonna equal the concentration of conjugate base. And here, at this point, what we've done is, uh, the conjugate acid is H two p 04 And so the concentration of conjugate acid H two p 04 minus is gonna equal the concentration of conjugate base, which is H P 04 to minus. And so that would be, at this point here, this midpoint. And so at the second equivalence point over here, what that means is we've added exactly to Mueller equivalents off the Thai trick to neutralize the conjugate acid. So at this point here, what we've done is we've neutralized the conjugate acid, so H two p 04 here is gonna be neutralized. So at this point, h two p 04 is completely gone, and H p 04 to minus is in its highest concentration. So then we continue to add tie Trahant and we get to our third, uh, PK a value our third inflection point and so notice that this inflection point occurs at a ph of about 12.7, which indicates that the P K is 12.7. And so when the P H is equal to 12.7, the concentration of conjugate acid is gonna equal the concentration of conjugate base. And so here are conjugate acid is H P 04 to minus. So we can put that in here H p 04 to minus. And that's gonna equal the concentration of conjugate base, which is this P 04 to three minus p three miles. Oh, and so, as we continue to add more and more tight Trahant, eventually we get to our third equivalents point. And our third equivalents point is, when we add exactly three molar equivalents of Thai trahant and that means that we've completely eliminated HP, uh 04 to minus and that p 043 minuses in its highest concentration. And so, at that point, we have essentially turned all of the acidic hydrogen into hydro knee, um, ions in the solution. And so in our next video, we're gonna be able to get a little bit of practice analyzing some of these tight rations. So I'll see you guys in that video

