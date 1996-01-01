in this video, we're going to do a review of all of the lipids that we've covered so far by analyzing our comprehensive final lipid map. And so what you see here on this page is our comprehensive final lipid map, which will notice looks a lot like the lipid map that we showed you guys early on in this lesson on lipids. And really the big differences are that here, we have some additional images and some additional text to help you guys remember important features about these lipids. And so the idea here is that you can use this comprehensive final lipid map here to compliment your studying and help remind you of important features about these limits. All right. So that being said, let's go on and get started with our comprehensive final lipid map. And so we know that lipids are immediately branched into two groups. The fatty acid based lipids over here in the left branch and the ice, a prion based lipids over here with the right branch. And so we're going to review the fatty acid based lipids first. So, recall that fatty acids are just long hydrocarbon chains like this one with a car box silic acid group at the end. And there are many different types of fatty acids, including saturated unsaturated and omega fatty acids, which recall mega fatty acids are essential and required in the diet. And they're commonly found in fish. Now recall that the alpha carbon of a fatty acid is the carbon atom that is adjacent to the car box. Silic acid carbon over here and recall that the omega carbon atom is the carbon atom that is furthest away from the car box. Silic carbon atom over here And also don't forget about the nomenclature of these fatty acids. The shorthand naming systems specifically, which all we need to do is count the total number of carbon atoms in the fatty acid, which in this fatty acid there are 16 carbon atoms and then count the total number of double bonds which in this fatty acid there's one double bond in the hydrocarbon chain and then indicate the position and location of that double bond with a delta exponent. And so counting from the car box silic acid carbon over here. Uh the double bond noticed appears at carbon number eight. And so the shorthand naming system for this fatty acid is 16 1 Delta eight. Now there are really four major classes of fatty acid based lipids which we have as glycerol lipids. Swango lipids, waxes and ecus annoyed now recall that the glycerol lipids are literally lipids with a glycerol molecule as the platform and the fatty acids that are in these glycerol lipids are typically ester linked and there are really two types of glycerol lipids that we had talked about. The tri axle glycerol and glycerol fossil lipids. Now the tricycle glycerol is with the tri prefects have three fatty acids that are ester linked to the glycerol molecule. And we talked about these functioning specifically as long term energy storage molecules. And so just like batteries act as long term energy storage. These tricycle glycerol also act as long term energy storage. Now the glycerol phosphate lipids notice are falling into this pink box that we have here which are labeling our foss faux lipids and foster lipids are just lipids with phosphate groups that are co violently attached. And so glycerol phosphate lipids are specific types of phosphor lipids that have a glycerol backbone as the platform. Recall that phosphate to dates are the simplest glycerol face a lipid because they do not have a variable head group attached and simply by attaching all of these different variable head groups here we can get different classes of glycerol fossil lipids and the main uh indicator of a glycerol phosphate lipid is this prefix phosphate title, which is saying that it has the phosphate today backbone and some varying branching variable head group. Now, what's important to note is that phosphate title choline is actually the most abundant glycerol phosphate lipid found in membranes. And so what you'll notice is that these foster lipids here are being branched into these biological membranes and we'll talk more about biological membranes later in our course. So moving on to the surfing go lipids which is our second type of fatty acid based lipids. Uh these are lipids that have a different platform instead of having a glycerol molecule as the platform Swango lipids have a surfing go scene molecule as the platform and Swango seen molecules will actually attach their fatty acids via an meid linkages instead of ester linkages. And so the AmI ID linkage here is key which is why it's here in our text. Now there are two major types of surfing go lipids that we had talked about. The swing go phosphor lipids and the single roguelike oh lipids. Now the single phosphor lipids are another type of fossil lipid that again use a different platform which is the single scene platform. And we talked about one specific thing go fossil lipid which was finger. Oh myelin and that is commonly found in the myelin sheath of the membranes that surround our axons of our nerve cells. And so here we have that image of our axon of our nerve cell. To help remind you that single myelin are found in the myelin sheath. Now the single roguelike oh lipids argh like oh lipids with a single scene backbone. Now be careful not to confuse the prefix glycol with the prefix glycerol glycerol. Oh of course means that it has a glycerol platform. And glycoprotein is referring to carbohydrates or sugars. And so these are our glycol lipids lipids that are co violently attached to sugar units, cerebro sides only have one single sugar unit attached and these are commonly found in our brains and global sides. They have two or more sugar units and then ganglia sides are a specific type of global side where they have a complex lego sacha ride attached that have multiple sugars and a c alec acid residue which is this orange residue that we're labeling here commonly. N. E. U. Five A. C. Now these ganglia sides they are associated with Tay Sachs disease. And so if there are metabolism defects with the ganglia sides that will lead to this neurological disease called tay Sachs disease. So the next fatty acid based liquid that we have are the waxes and waxes. We know our fatty acid chains or F. A. For short and long chain alcohol groups or L. C. A. For short and the fatty acid and long chain alcohols are ester linked together to create the wax. And the wax that we had talked about in our previous lesson videos are was bees wax. So that is why we have that here. Now. The fourth and final type of fatty acid based lipids that we have are the A casa noise. And recall that the prefix E cosi is a greek prefix that means 20. And so a casa noise are derived from C 20 poly unsaturated fatty acids like a rack Adan IQ acid, which is again a fatty acid itself and explains why a carcinoid are fatty acid based lipids and there are three different types of the casa noise. There are the prostaglandins, the throne boxing's and the leuco trains recall that the P. In the prostaglandins reminds us that it has a cyclo plantain ring, like the one that we see down below. And prostaglandins we said have lots and lots of different types of functions. But one of their primary functions includes the regulation of pain, inflammation and fever. And that's why we have this image here of this boy in bed with a thermometer in his mouth because he has a fever. Now the throne boxing's our our second type of ecus annoyed. And these really look like a box themselves. And so because they look like a six sided box, we know that these are going to have a six member ID ring with an ether group in them. And these thrown boxing's. We also said that they're found in platelets or thrombosis sites which are involved in the blood clotting process. And so we have that image here to remind you of that. And then last but not least we have the leuco trying our third type of a coast annoyed. And these are commonly produced by leukocyte or white blood cells. And the tri refers to three. The Ian's refers to double bonds. So they have three conjugated double bonds like what we see here. And these function as strong bio signals that can cause the contraction of the smooth muscle tissue in our lungs and their associated with producing asthma when allergic reactions cause Luca trains to be overproduced. And so here we have an image of a person having an asthma attack to remind you of that. And so really those are all the fatty acid based lipids that we had talked about. And again as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk about the biological membranes and how phosphor lipids and glycol lipids are really going to be major components of these biological membranes. So now we can move on to the right branch here, remind ourselves of the ice A prince. And so here we have the ice a preen molecule. And so the eye Sopron oid are just fatty or are just lipids that are ice a prion based. So these are ice cream based lipids and there are three different classes of I suppose noise that we talked about the turbine and the turbine oid the steroids and the lipid vitamins. So to remind you of the Europeans interpret noise, we have the molecule squalene over here uh and then to remind you of the steroids, we have the molecule cholesterol here and to remind you of the lipid vitamins. We have our memory tool. A deck and so a vitamins A, D. E and K. Are the lipid vitamins. Now for the steroids like cholesterol, they tend to be a precursor molecules for a lot of different molecules and their precursors specifically for steroid hormones such as testosterone and estradiol testosterone recalls an androgen that helps with the development of sex um characteristics and males and estradiol is an estrogen that helps with the sexual characteristic development and females. And what can help us remember the five different classes of steroid hormones is hormonal angry elves probably get mad. And of course the A. And angry reminds us of the androgens. The E. Nl's reminds us of the estrogens. The P. And probably reminds us of the projections the G. And get reminds us of glucocorticoids and the M. And Mad reminds us of the mineral accord accords. And so there are a lot of different pieces in this comprehensive final lipid map. And so really the best way to be able to familiarize yourself with these different pieces is to get practice and just spend enough time analyzing the map and going back to our previous lesson videos to put together everything that uh you guys need to work with. And so that here concludes our introduction to our comprehensive final lipid map. And again, moving forward, we're going to talk more about the biological membrane. So I'll see you guys in our next video

