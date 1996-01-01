in this video we're going to do a brief recap of the lipid vitamins or the fat soluble vitamins. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that in order to remember the lipid vitamins. All we need to do is think about a deck of cards. And so notice here we're showing you an image of a deck of cards and notice that a deck is spelled A D, E and K. And so if we can remember that then we'll be able to remember that the four lipid vitamins are vitamins A, D. E. And K. And so notice over here what we have is a table with a brief description of the functions for each of these lipid vitamins. And so recall from our previous videos that vitamin A. Serves as the site of the primary photochemical reaction in vision. And so it's very important for developing developing good eyesight. And so notice that we have a picture of a carrot here to remind you that carrots are a high source of beta carotene and beta carotene is the precursor for vitamin A. And then we have an image of the eye. Just to remind you that again, vitamin A. Is important for the development of good eyesight or good vision. And so also recall from our previous lesson videos that vitamin D. Is important for regulating both calcium and phosphorus metabolism. And so vitamin D. Relies on ultraviolet light or UV light from the sun in order for its formation and activation. And also vitamin D. Again is going to be regulating calcium absorption and therefore it will help with the development of strong and healthy bones. Now next we have vitamin E. And recall that vitamin E. Is going to serve as an anti oxidant. And so it's going to serve as an antioxidant in order to prevent cancer. And so it is able to essentially protect from free radicals. And so here what we have is a shield to remind you that vitamin E serves a protection uh function from these free radicals. And then last but not least, what we have is vitamin K. And recall that vitamin K has uh an important regulatory function in blood coagulation or blood clotting if you will or blood clumping. And so recall that kale is a good source of vitamin K. And here what we have is just an image of the bloodstream to remind you that vitamin K. Is important for blood clotting. And so this here concludes our brief recap of the lipid vitamins and we'll be able to get some practice applying all of these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next videos

