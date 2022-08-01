Rate Constant Units Example 1

all right. So here we have an example problem that's asking, What are the rate? Constant units for the following rate law shown right here. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that the rate law is just another way to write or express the reaction. Velocity V And the rate law always says that the reaction velocity V is equal to the rate constant k times the initial concentration of the reactant raised to the reaction order. And so because we only have one initial concentration listed here in our rate law that tells us that there's only one reactant here that affect the rate of this particular reaction. And so because it's raised to the power of to that tells us that the overall reaction order must be second order for this reaction. And so what we need to recall from our previous lesson videos is that when it comes to the rate constant units, one thing that we know that they all have in common is that they all include inverse seconds in one way or another. And so for that reason, we can automatically eliminate option D here, since it does not contain inverse seconds now, another thing that we need to recall from our previous lesson videos is that the some of the exponents in the units will actually reveal the overall reaction order. And so we know that the overall reaction order is second order. So we know that the some of the exponents somehow has to equal to either two or negative, too. And so that means that we're going to need mole Arat Ian here to help this reached either two or negative, too. Now, it could be more clarity Cube. And so if it was more clarity Cube, then that would get us to to. But if you recall from our previous lesson videos, we never had ah, unit that had molar ity cube. So we know that can't be right. And so another option would be to have inverse molar ity. And so negative one minus one here equals negative to which matches with, ah, second order overall reaction. And so it turns out that this is actually the answer that we're looking for, which matches with Option C. So this here concludes our example problem, and we'll be able to get some practice in our next practice video. So I'll see you guys there

