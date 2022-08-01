in this video, we're going to talk a lot more about the initial velocities of enzyme catalyzed reactions. So, as we already know from our previous lesson videos, when biochemists are studying enzyme catalyzed reactions in the lab, the biochemists mainly focus on the initial rates of the enzyme catalyzed reactions. And a lot of that has to do with the fact that these enzyme catalyzed reaction rates will actually naturally decrease over time. And so the reason that these enzyme catalyzed reaction rates naturally decrease. Ah, as the reaction proceeds over time has to do with the fact that the substrate concentration is also decreasing over time. And remember that higher substrate concentration is correlated with higher reaction rate. And so ah, lower substrate concentration is correlated with lower reaction rate. And the reason that the substrate concentration is decreasing over time is because the substrate is literally being converted into products over time. Now, in addition to that, the reverse reaction from the product backwards to reform the substrate becomes mawr and mawr of a significant factor as the product concentration accumulates over time. And if this reverse reaction is becoming mawr of a factor over time, that's going to make it more difficult for a biochemist to measure the Ford reaction rate. If, uh, this reverse reaction is occurring at a significant rate. And so, essentially, as we already know, the initial velocity, which is abbreviated with the symbol the not is the reaction velocity at the very, very beginning of a reaction. And this is where the substrate concentration is at its highest. And the reverse reaction from product backwards into substrate is essentially negligible, since there's really zero or no product at the very, very, very beginning of a reaction. And so, essentially, what we're saying here is that the initial velocity, or V not is really the best chance that a reaction has at approaching its maximum velocity or the max, which we're going to talk a lot Maura about and another video a little bit later in our course. And so we'll be able to talk about this idea of approaching its maximum velocity in more detail in that video. But just to give you guys a quick preview, essentially, enzymes are not able to attain their maximum velocities there on Lee able to approach their maximum velocities, and so again, we'll talk more about that idea and a different topic when we talk about maximum reaction velocity. But for now, let's take a look at this example down below and in this example, we actually have two different graphs. We have this graph over here on the left and then we have this graph over here on the right Now looking at the graph on the left. First notice that we have the product concentration on the Y axis and the time as the reaction progresses on the X axis. And we've seen this graph plenty of times and our previous lesson videos. So we know that the curve looks just like this and ultimately we know that the product concentration stops increasing over time. And that's because the product concentration has gotten to a point where equilibrium has been reached and at equilibrium. We know that the rate of the Ford reaction is exactly equal to the rate of the reverse reaction. So we know that the reverse reaction is becoming a significant factor over time as we add enough time. However, if we look at the very, very, very beginning of the reaction, essentially where the time is really close, to zero. And we know that if we take the slope of a line that's tangent, toe, any point on this curve, we can get the reaction rate. And if we take the slope of the line that's early on in this curve, then essentially, what we could do is get the initial reaction rate because we have the initial slope. So this is the initial slope of our curve is going to give us the initial reaction rate, and the reaction rate is always gonna be the change in product concentration over the change in time. So essentially you can see we have product concentration and change in time. And so, looking at this graph over here on the right notice, the instructions are telling us to draw in the curve for the second graph below. So there is no curve, and we need to draw it the curve in and in this curve notice that, uh, the Y axis is actually changing. So it's very, very important for us to note what the's Y axes actually are. So in this Y X is what we have is the reaction rate. And on this one we have the product concentration. And so over time, as we already discussed above, we know that over time reaction rates will naturally decrease over time. And so what we expect is that the reaction rate here is actually going to decrease over time, so it's going to start really high. But then ultimately it's going to decrease as time progresses. And so essentially, this is what we expect the curve toe look like. Now, we haven't really seen curves that look like this just yet in our previous videos on. So maybe you guys were tempted to draw curve that looked like this very similar to the one that was over here. However, we need toe again, pay really close attention to the Y axis and the X axes as well. And so what we can see here is that it's reminding us that as time passes, the reaction rate of an enzyme catalyzed reaction will actually decrease as we see over here as time progresses, notice that the reaction rate is actually going down. And so what this means is that the initial reaction rate for V not is gonna be the fastest possible rate. And so the initial, uh, reaction rate comes where we have the initial time, and the initial time is where the time is approximately equal to zero really, really early on. And so here we can expect to find our initial reaction rate really, really early on in the reaction. And so this is our V not. And so that's why we expect the initial reaction rate to be the fastest rate now. What's really important to note is that all of the enzyme kinetics calculations that we're going to see in our course moving forward in this point are going to assume that the reaction velocity that's measured is the initial velocity or V not, and so essentially because the initial velocity allows us to approach the maximum velocity. Uh, that means that it makes it easier to essentially compare reaction velocities of different enzyme catalyzed reactions when we're specifically focusing on the initial velocity. If we weren't comparing the initial velocities, then essentially it would be very, very difficult to compare reaction velocities across, uh, different enzyme catalyzed reactions. And so essentially, this concludes our lesson on initial reaction velocity, and we'll be able to apply all of these concepts that we've learned here as we move along in our course, and so I'll see you guys in our next lesson video, where we'll be able to talk about the enzyme kinetics plots.

