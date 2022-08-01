So here in this video, we're going to continue to talk about lipid hormone signaling. More specifically, we're going to focus on how lipid hormones are capable of diffusing straight through the plasma membrane. Now, it's important to note is that most hormones are either proteins such as insulin, amino acid derivatives such as epinephrine or steroids such as estrogen. And so recall that way back in some of our previous lesson videos, we actually did cover steroid hormones when we talked about lipids, and so we know that these steroid hormones are really just defined as these hydrophobic molecules that are derived from cholesterol. Now, the hydrophobic nature of these lipid steroid hormones is really, really important because this allows lipid hormones to commonly bind to interest cellular receptors. And these intracellular receptors are going to be found on the inside of cells, either in the cytoplasm or in the nucleus. And this is very, very different from the non lipid hormones that we talked about in our previous lesson videos, because non lipid hormones don't really have this hydrophobic nature, and so they're going to bind exclusively to extra cellular portions of receptors and the plasma membrane and So if we take a look at our image down below, notice that the non lipid hormones that we talked about in our previous lesson videos such as epinephrine and insulin are going to bind specifically to the extra cellular portions of receptors that air embedded in the cells plasma membrane. But the non lipid hormones are not capable of diffusing directly through the plasma membrane or into the nuclear membrane on again. That's because the nature of none lipid hormones eyes not really hydrophobic enough toe allow them to defuse directly through plasma membranes. However, when it comes to lipid hormones, on the other hand, such as estrogen notice that they are capable of diffusing directly through the plasma membrane to have a direct effect on the metabolic response. Or they could diffuse through the plasma membrane and through the nuclear membrane toe, have a direct effect on gene expression, uh, responses, whereas again the non lipid hormones have to bind to the extra cellular portions and they have to go through signal transaction in order to have their effect on metabolic response or gene expression, and so notice that some lipid hormones can also have the capability of binding toe extra cellular portions of receptors as well, and they can also lead to signal transaction in some cases as well. That leads to metabolic responses or gene expression responses, but you can see how lipid hormones can be diverse. They combined to extra cellular portions they can diffuse directly through the plasma membrane. Or they can diffuse through the plasma member and through the nuclear membrane. And so, ah, scientist or a researcher needs to be really, really aware of the type of hormone that they're working with, because if they're working with non lipid hormones, then they know for sure that they're going to bind toe extra cellular portions of receptors. But if they're working with lipid hormones, then they need to be aware that lipid hormones are capable of either binding toe, extra cellular portions of receptors. But they're also capable of diffusing directly through plasma membranes and nuclear membrane so well as well toe have amore direct effect on metabolic response and gene expression responses. And so this year concludes our lesson on how lipid hormones have the ability to diffuse through plasma membranes unlike non lipid hormones, and so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

