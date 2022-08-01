Alright. So here we're going to briefly revisit our map of the lesson on bio signaling pathways, which is down below right here. And of course, we know that we've been exploring this map by following the left most branches first and already in our previous lesson videos. We've covered G coupled protein receptors or GPC ours. And we've talked about all of these different branches in our previous lesson videos. And we've also talked about the receptor, tyrosine, kindnesses or arty ks. And we've covered the insulin and insulin receptor and talked about two different insulin rtk signaling pathways one on glucose metabolism that included P three K, pip three PKB and PDK one and another insulin RTK signaling pathway. That was as a growth factor that included both the wrasse pathway and the map K pathway, the rats pathway, which included grb two sauce and wrasse, and the map K pathway, which included Wrath one MEC and ERC. And we also discussed in our previous lesson videos a variation oven rtk, which was the jak stat signaling pathway. And so now that we've covered all of the GPC, ours and all of the r t K is that we're going to cover here. In our course, we can finally move on to the final branch of our bio signaling map, which is over here, and we're going to discuss lipid hormone signaling. So let's get started with that. So here we're going to begin our introduction to lipid hormone signaling. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that hormones are really just defined as signaling molecules that are going to be released by a cell or gland that can travel and effect. Distant cells in other areas of the body now moving forward in our course were mainly going to talk about two main types of hormones. Peregrine hormones and endocrine hormones. Now, peregrine hormones are going to travel short distances, and Onley affect sales that air nearby in the vicinity of the synthesis of the peregrine hormone, whereas endocrine hormones, on the other hand, are released into the bloodstream. And we know that our bloodstream pretty much extends to all of the cells in our body. And so once endocrine hormones are released into the bloodstream, they could pretty much travel through the bloodstream long distances to their target cell. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that we're going to distinguish between the top half of the image and the bottom half of the image. And so the top half is showing us the peregrine hormones. And again, the peregrine hormones are going to travel short distances, whereas the bottom half of the image down below is showing us the endocrine hormones, which again are going to travel. Long distances in effect, target cells at a greater distance in different areas of the body. And so peregrine hormones again they travel short distances and Onley affect nearby cells in the area of its synthesis. And so notice over here on the left, we're showing you a signaling cell that's creating this green para Quran hormone here, and it's binding to the receptors on this specific target cell. And so the target cell is expressing the correct receptor to respond to the signals that the signaling cells creating. And this is going to elicit a bio signaling pathway in the target cell that leads to a cell response. But really the main difference. Here's peregrine hormones are traveling short distances here, affecting a neighboring target Self. Now, if we take a look at the endocrine hormone down below. In the bottom half again, it's going to travel long distances, and this is because the signaling cell that's creating the endocrine hormone is going to be Oh is going to be secrete in the endocrine hormone into the bloodstream. And, of course, once it's in the blood stream, it could defuse long, long distances to completely different areas of the body and affect target cells in different areas of the body. And so here we have a target cell that's expressing the correct receptor here to respond to the endocrine hormone, and that's going to illicit a bio signaling pathway in the target cell that leads to a cell response. But again, the main difference here is Perricone. Hormones travel short distances, whereas endocrine hormones travel long distances because they're secreted into the blood stream. And so this year it concludes our introduction to hormone, specifically peregrine and endocrine hormones, and as we move along in our course, will be able to talk more mawr about lipid hormone signaling. And so I'll see you guys in our next video

