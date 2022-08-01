Phonetic 3-Letter Amino Acid Abbreviations

in this video, we're gonna focus on the amino acid three letter codes for all 20 of the standard amino acids. So for convenience sake, amino acids can actually be abbreviated in two different ways. And that's a great thing, because otherwise my wrist would really, really hurt from writing out the long names of all of these amino acids. And so the first way that we can abbreviate amino acids is by using a three letter amino acid code or three letter amino acid abbreviations. And the second way that we can abbreviate amino acids is by using a one letter amino acid code or one letter amino acid abbreviation. And so each of the 20 amino acids has their own three letter code and their own one letter code. And so there are a total of 23 letter codes and a total of 21 letter codes. And so combined there are a total of abbreviations, and so that's a lot of amino acid abbreviations. But it's worth taking the time to memorize all of those amino acid abbreviations because those abbreviations are actually commonly used throughout the entire scientific world by all biochemists and even though there are a lot of abbreviations. They were all designed to be pretty easily memorized, and that's a great thing for us because our professors expect us to memorize all of these abbreviations and so moving forward, I'm gonna give you guys a lot of helpful tricks and hence toe better and more easily memorized all of these abbreviations. And in this video, we're first going to focus on the three letter amino acid code or the three letter amino acid abbreviations. And then later, in our course in a different video, we'll talk about the one letter amino acid codes. And so moving on with the three letter amino acid code, it's important to recognize that the vast majority of the three letter abbreviations are super super easy for us to memorize. And that's because most of the three letter abbreviations are simply the first three letters of the amino acid itself. So really, it doesn't get much easier than that, and this applies to 16 out of 20 of the amino acid three letter abbreviations. And so because these three letter abbreviations are so easy because they're literally just the first three letters of the amino acids We don't need to focus a lot of our time on memorizing these amino acids because they're just so easy. So that means that we have more time to focus our attention on harder amino acid abbreviations that are harder to memorize. And so it turns out that there are four amino acids with three letter abbreviations that are slightly altered. And so these three letter abbreviations are not the first three letters of the amino acid itself. And these three letter abbreviations are slightly altered to help identify the amino acids fanatically or by the sound of the speech. And so those four amino acids with phonetic three letter abbreviations are a spare jing glutamine trip to fan and is a losing. And so these four amino acids have the hard three letter abbreviations that we want to focus most of our time memorizing and all of the other 16 abbreviations 16 3 letter amino acid abbreviations. We don't need to spend most of our time memorizing those. We want to focus most of our time memorizing these four, and so what you'll notice is that a spare jeans three letter code is A S n, and it does not match the first three letters off disparaging. And so the end here in disparaging is used to help identify it phonetically or by the sound of speech, a spare gene. And so the same or similar concepts apply to glutamine trip to fan and is a loosen where the first I'm sorry. The three letter abbreviation does not match the first three letters of the amino acid, and that is again something that's unique. Toe on Lee. These four amino acid. Three letter abbreviations because all the other ones are the first three letters of the amino acid and so down below. I came up with this demonic that helps me memorize the four amino acids with three letter abbreviations of frenetic origin. But before we get to this pneumonic down below, that's gonna help us memorize those amino acids. I first want to point out that some of you guys may have noticed that a spare jean sounds a lot like asparagus, and that's done intentionally because the amino acid despair gene was first isolated from asparagus, and so a spare gene was named after asparagus. And so whenever I see a spare Jean, I think about asparagus and so in our pneumonic down below to help us memorize these four amino acids of fanatic origin. Three letter abbreviations is just a spare Jean chilling on three tropical islands. And so the three here the three islands helps me remember that this pneumonic here is specifically for the fanatic three letter codes. And so that's what helps me remember that. And so again, whenever I see a spare Jean, I think about asparagus and I think about asparagus just chilling, or jilin on three tropical islands where you can see that tropical is spelled phonetically here with TRP. The three letter code of trip to Fan and islands is also spelled phonetically, with the three letter code of Is a Losing and so Down Below in our image. What you'll see is that we have all of this asparagus just chilling on these beach chairs so you can see it asparagus chilling on these beach chairs on these three tropical island. So you can see here is an asparagus over here, and he has, ah, sign that says hello. My name is a spare gene, and that's because a spare gene is literally just chilling or Jilin on these three tropical islands. And so, if you can remember the pneumonic a spare Jean Jilin on three tropical islands, then you'll be able to remember the four amino acids with fanatic three letter abbreviations. And again, these are the four that you really want to commit to memory. So moving forward. What you'll see is we have a chart down below off all 20 of the amino acids organized alphabetically with their three letter symbols or their three letter codes. And so what you'll see is that it's color coded where we have blue amino acids and pink amino acids. And so the blue amino acids are all of the amino acids, with three letter abbreviations that are super, super easy to memorize. And that's because the three letter abbreviations are literally the first three letters of the amino acids. And so, looking at Al, any notice that it's three letter code is L. A and the first three letters of Allen and is also a lay. So that's really, really easy, and we don't need to spend a lot of time memorizing that, and the same applies for Argentine. It's three letter code is RG, and the first three letters is literally a R G. And so this applies for all of the amino acids that are colored in light blue on this chart. And so that's 16 out of 20 amino acids that have abbreviations three letter abbreviations that are really, really easy to memorize. Now again, the ones that we want to focus most of our time memorizing are going to be the ones that are highlighted in pink throughout our chart here. And remember these air the amino acids that have three letter abbreviations of phonetic origin, and those include a spare jean glutamine I so losing and trip to fan. And so again we want to focus most of our time memorizing the ones that are in pink. Because once we memorize those four, then memorizing all of the three letter amino acid codes or symbols are gonna be super super easy for us. And so again, the demonic that helps us memorize these four amino acids of three letter abbreviations of frenetic origin is just a spare Jean Jilin on three tropical islands and so moving forward, we'll be able to apply a lot of these concepts in our practice videos, so I'll see you guys there

Hide transcripts