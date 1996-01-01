Phonetic 1-letter Amino Acid Abbreviations

in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on the amino acid, one letter codes for all 20 of the standard amino acids. So it turns out that the one letter amino acid codes are just a little bit more challenging to memorize than the three letter amino acid codes. But that just has to do with the fact that their arm or one letter abbreviations of frenetic origin and so recall with our previous lessons on the three letter amino acid codes that there were only four amino acids with frenetic three letter abbreviations. But with our one letter amino acid codes, there are actually eight amino acids with fanatic one letter abbreviations, so that's double the amount. And that's why they're a little bit more challenging to memorize. But if we're able to commit all eight of these one letter abbreviations of phonetic origin toe memory, then memorizing all of the other one letter abbreviations are gonna be super super easy for you guys, and we'll be able to see how that works in our next lesson video. But for now, down below, in this box, we have the 81 letter symbols of frenetic origin, organized in alphabetical order. And so what you'll see is in the first blank for each of these amino acids, we need to think, What letter could we place to fill the sound phonetically and reveal the one letter code and the second blank? And so for Argentine, it's pretty clear that if we put in our into this blank here, we can fill the sound phonetically. And so it's not. It's sound is gonna be Argentine, and it's one letter code will be our now for a spare gene. We have this blank to fill, and so if we put an end into this blank, we can fill the sound phonetically for a spare gene. And it's one letter code is end for a Spartak acid. If we put a D here for a Spartak, it will reveal its one letter code of D Now for glue tam mech acid in the glue tannic part. If we put a E down here, we can fill the sound phonetically to give it a one letter symbol of une and for glutamine up at the top here. If we put a queue in here, it actually fill the sound phonetically, so it'll say cute, I mean and glutamine. Q. Two means sound very similar. And so it's one letter code is cute now for fetal Al Inning. If we put an F in here into this first blank, we can fill the sound phonetically and give it a one letter code of F now for trip to fan. We have to think, How would Bugs Bunny say trip to fan and the way that he would say it is twit, the fan with a W. And so if we were to put a W into this blank, it'll fill the sound phonetically, and it's one letter code is W. And then, of course, last but not least, tyro scenes. One letter code is gonna be why, and we could fill the South phonetically here with the why and so essentially down below. In this image, what we have is a pneumonic to help you guys memorize these eight amino acids with fanatic one letter abbreviations, and that demonic is just nerdy. W Q f or nerdy. Waldo qualifies in fortnight, and so most of you guys know what fortnight is. But for those of you that don't know what it is, fortnight is a competitive video game. And so, uh, most of you guys have either played fortnight. You know, someone that plays fortnight or you know, someone that has played fortnight. But none of you guys know anybody that's played fortnight as much as Waldo. And to tell you the truth, that's why it's so hard to find Waldo in the first place because he spends all of his time playing fortnight up in his room all day and night. And so what? This pneumonic over here? Each letter in the word nerdy represents one of the one letter abbreviations of frenetic origin. And then w Q f, of course, represents, uh, trip to fan glutamine and final outing, which are also one letter abbreviations of phonetic origin. And so you can see here we have this Waldo here and he's pretty nerdy. He's got these glasses on and he's holding up his number one finger and he's got this, uh, sign here, this, uh, name tag that says hello. My name is Waldo, and he's saying, I'm nerdy. I qualified in fortnight, And so, by qualified, what he really means is first place and first place can help us remember that this pneumonic here is for the one letter amino acid codes the first place. And that's why he's holding up number one for the one letter amino acid codes. And so, if you guys can remember nerdy w Q F or nerdy Waldo qualifies in fortnight, then you'll be able to remember you'll be ableto remember the eight amino acids with one letter abbreviations of frenetic origin. And remember, these are the eight abbreviations that you really want to spend most of your time committing to memory. Because once you've committed these eight to memory than memorizing, all of the other amino acids are gonna be much, much easier, and we'll be able to see how that works better in our next lesson video. So I'll see you guys in our next video or will be able to get some practice with these concepts.

