Ramachandran Plot

So now that we've talked about the fi sigh in Omega Bond angles, we can talk about Rama Condron plots. And since the peptide bond rotation or Omega is hindered by the double bond nature, really, it's just the fi and the Sai Bond angles that determined the structure of a poly peptide. And so because it's fi inside that determine the structure of a poly peptide, that is what the Rama Condron plot focuses on plotting. And so the Omega Bond angle is actually excluded from the Rama Condron plot. So it's not part of the Rama Condron plot. And so even though the fi in the side bond angles are free and they are free to rotate, they're still a little bit restricted. They're still somewhat restricted, and they're restricted by Starik. Hindrance specifically, between the are groups and the backbone, Carbonnel Oxygen's. And so the rotation angles for five and Sigh actually ranged from negative 182 0 or counterclockwise angles, as well as from zero to positive 180 which would be clockwise angles. And so when we're talking about a Rama Condron plot, really, what a Rama condom plot is showing is just the permissible and the non permissible bond angles for fi and Sigh. And, um, when you think about a Rama condom plot, you can think of it as showing just the fine side angles for a single amino acid residue. Or you can think of it as showing all of the find sai angles for all of the amino acid residues in an entire protein. And so, in our example below, What we're gonna do is fill in the blanks on the Rama Condron plot, and so notice that this here is actually a typical Rama Condron plot for pretty much all of the amino acids. Except a few exceptions, except just two exceptions, which we'll talk about later. But all of the Rama condom plots pretty much look like this one that's shown here. And so what you'll notice is that on the X axis, what's being plotted are the fi bond angles, and so what we can do is in this blank. We can put the five bond angles and notice that the five bond angles range from negative 182 positive 180 degrees, and then on the Y axis What we have is the sigh bond angles, and we can help you remember that the side bond angles goes on. The Y axis is that the sigh bond angles go on the side of the Rama Condron plot and so notice that the side bond angles also ranged from negative 180 upto positive 180 degrees. And so again, all aroma Condron plot is showing are the permissible and non permissible angles. And so what you'll see is that we have these blue regions, and then we have the white regions, and so the blue regions represent permissible bond angles. And so the dark blue regions represent mawr. Permissible bond angles and the light blue regions represent less permissible bond angles. And then, of course, the white regions represent non permissible bond angles. So that means that these bond angles cannot be achieved because of Stare Kendricks between either the are groups or the Carbonnel group. Oxygen's in the back bone. And so what you'll see is that most of the permissible bond angles lie in the top left of the Rama Condron plot and the bottom left of the Brahma Condron plot. There's not a lot going on on the whole entire right side. There is a little bit so you can see there are some structures that fall on the right side, but there's not very many. Most of them again are on the left side. And so, by looking at a Rama Condron plot, you can actually reveal some of the secondary structures of a protein. And you guys were familiar with two very common secondary structures. And those are the beta sheets and the alfa helix. And so, uh, notice on here that we have these specific regions for these a secondary structures. So the Alfa helix is found in the bottom left quadrant of the Rama Condron plot. So somewhere over here in this region, so notice that if we were to break the Rama 100 plot into quadrants, what we would see is that the Alfa Helix falls into the bottom left quadrant. And so that's something good. Teoh be able to note about Alfa Helix ease and ah, common feature of Rama Condron plots, and we'll talk about it again later on. In our course, when we talk about Alfa Helix is now the beta sheets noticed that they were found in the upper left quadrant of a Rama Condron plot. So somewhere up here in this region, you should know that they're found in the upper left. And so again, if we were break this up into quadrants, the beta sheet is in the upper left. So that's just a common feature that you should know about Rama Condron plots. And again, we'll talk about it again when we get to the beta sheet structures later in our course. So really, these These are the fundamental features that you should know about a Rama Condron plot. And just in case you're interested, you don't really need to know this part over here. But, uh, if you're interested about what these bond angles actually, are there really just, uh, looking at the Newman projections of these bonds? And so if we were to look at the Phi Bond angle right here, which is in this structure, remember that a Newman projection is just a molecular depiction where you're looking down the length off and of a bond. And so if you would imagine your eye if this is an eye and we're looking right down the length of this bond here. We could draw a Newman projection for this bond, so it would just be a dot with the circle. And then we would have specific bonds coming off and then in the back. The back back circle represents another Adam with bonds coming off. And so really, the bond angles that we're measuring are between specific group. So maybe it would be between this group here and between this group over here. And so the bond angle would be the angle between them and just measuring between them. So, really, that's all this is saying when it's talking about the bond angles of the fi and the Sai angles. It's really just talking about Newman projections. But again, this is a little bit more than what you guys are probably expected to know. So if you knew those fundamental features over here, you will be set. And so we'll be able to get some practice in our practice videos. So I'll see you guys in those videos

