Acid Dissociation Constant (Ka)

Alright guys. So here's an example problem. And it's asking us to calculate the K or the acid dissociation constant of uric acid whose chemical formula is shown here. If the concentration of this molecule here it equilibrium is 4.7 times 10 to the negative third Mueller in the concentration of this molecule over here in equilibrium is 7 to 7 times 10 to the negative fourth Mueller. And so what we'll need to realize is this molecule over here on the left is the conjugate acid of uric acid. And we know because it has one additional hydrogen, it has four hydrogen and the molecule on the right is the conjugate base of uric acid because it has one less hydrogen and one less charge, a negative charge. And so because we're being asked to calculate the K And we know from our previous lesson videos that the K is literally just the equilibrium, constant oven acids dissociation. I provided the acid dissociation reaction over here where we have the conjugate acid represented by H A associating into a minus or the conjugate base and a hydrogen ion. And so because the K is literally just the equilibrium constant. We know it's the ratio of the concentration of products at equilibrium over the concentration of reactant at equilibrium. And so because we're working with uric acid here, I've also provided uric acids dissociation, where we know that the conjugate acid eyes going to disassociate into the conjugate base molecule as well as the hydrogen ion. So we have the same ratio presented over here. And so essentially, what we'll need to realize is we have the values for all of these, um, concentration. So we have the value of the concentration of conjugate base, which is 7.27 times 10 to the negative fourth and we have the value for the conjugate acid concentration, which is 4.7 times 10 to the negative third. And really, the Onley concentration that we're missing here is the hydrogen ion concentration and the way that we can determine the hydrogen ion concentration is by using an ice table on ice chart, which I know you guys remember from your previous chemistry courses. So we're going to do a quick little refresher here, and so essentially, a nice table is where you have the initial concentration the change in the concentration over time and then the equilibrium concentrations. And so initially, what we can imagine is that all of the uric acid that was present in the solution was present as the conjugate base. And so what that means is we were gonna have some initial concentration acts, some unknown initial concentration of uric acid. And at the very beginning of the reaction, we would have zero of our products, so we would have zero of the hydrogen ion and zero of the conjugate base. And so we know that over time, if we have all of this uric acid, it's going to essentially disassociate. It's gonna react and associate into conjugate base. And we're told that at equilibrium we know it's at equilibrium because of the E. Q. Here we have a concentration of 7.27 times 10 to the negative fourth of our conjugate base. And what that means is the change in concentration here for the conjugate base must have been an increase. A positive 7.27 times 10 to the negative fourth Moeller increase. And so what that means is that the conjugate acid here must have decreased by that same amount. So a negative 7.27 times 10 to the negative fourth Moeller. And because the conjugate base is at a one toe, one Mueller ratio with the hydrogen ion, Uh, because they both have coefficients of one, that means that the hydrogen ion change in concentration is going to be the same as the conjugate base here. So it's gonna be a positive 7.27 times 10 to the negative fourth Mueller. And so what that means is, uh, that the hydrogen ion concentration at equilibrium is also going to be 7.27 times 10 to the negative fourth Moeller. And of course, we're told up above that at equilibrium for the conjugate acid, we have a concentration of 4.7 times to the negative third Mueller. And so recall that with the as the dissociation constant, we're using the concentrations at equilibrium. So we want to plug in these concentrations down below, and we've already plugged in the conjugate acid and the conjugate base concentration. So now all we need to do is plug in this number here for this, uh, hydrogen ion concentration and so we could go ahead and erase this and type in 7.27 times, 10 to the negative fourth year. And so now we have all of our numbers. We could go ahead and plug in all of these numbers into our calculator. And essentially, what we'll get is an answer of about 1.3 times 10 to the negative fourth. And this here is our answer. So this is the K or the acid dissociation constant, which matches with answer option D. So we could go ahead and indicate that D here is the correct answer. And so that concludes this example problem, and we'll be able to get some practice in our next lesson video, so I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts