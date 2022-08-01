Acid Dissociation Constant (Ka)

in this video, we're gonna talk about the acid dissociation constant. So now that we've reviewed pH, we know that the pH is a measure of the hydrogen ions in a solution. And so in this video, we're going to talk about those molecules that donate hydrogen ions to the solution. And those are acids. And every acid has an acid dissociation constant or a k a value. And the acid dissociation constant is literally just the equilibrium, constant foran, acids, dissociation. And we're already familiar with the equilibrium constant from our previous lesson videos and so down below in our image, you'll see that we have a typical reaction being shown where we have react and a being converted into two products. Product B and products seat. And so the equilibrium constant we know from our previous lesson videos is literally just a ratio. It's the ratio of the concentration of products at equilibrium over the concentration of reacting to equilibrium. And so we have to products, product be and products see. And then we have one reacting, which is reacting a which goes in the bottom. And so what you guys will notice here is that the acid dissociation. Constant is really nothing new. It's literally the equilibrium constant for an assets dissociation. And so here we're showing the acid dissociation reaction where we have a conjugate acid dissociating to form a conjugate base and a hydrogen ion. And so the acid dissociation constant or the K a value is literally the same thing as the equilibrium constant. It's the ratio of the concentration of products over the concentration of reactant, and so are two products are the H Plus and the conjugate base, which is represented as a minus. And then our one reactant is the conjugate acid, which goes in the bottom as H A. And so literally that is it, guys. Nothing really knew what this acid dissociation constant. It's essentially the same as the equilibrium, constant, just foreign acids association. And so what you guys should know is that the K A Value is really just a quantitative measure of the strength of an asset, and the K A value is also known as the ion constant. So sometimes you might hear professors say ion constant instead of acid association. And so the reason it's called the ion constant is because it expresses the tendency oven ion to disassociate from a molecule. And the ion that's dissociating from the molecule in our acid association is the hydrogen ion. Now, the greater the K a value is, the stronger the acid will be. So this is one of the more important things that you want to take moving forward. So we're able to determine which acid is the strongest asset and which asset is the weakest ass It just by comparing the K A values. And so some acids are known as Polly product acids and Polly Protic acids contain multiple acidic hydrogen atoms, and each acidic hydrogen atom can disassociate to form a hydrogen ion. And so what this means is that there's gonna be wand acid association constant for each acidic hydrogen. So over here in our image, we have an example of a poly protic acid, and that example is phosphoric acid, whose chemical formula is H three p 04 And actually, all three of these hydrogen in this molecule are acidic hydrogen. And because there are three acidic hydrogen, that means that there are three K A values for this one acid. And so what you'll see here is that The first K value is for the first acidic hydrogen, the second K values for the second acidic hydrogen, and the third K value is for the third acidic hydrogen. And so just by comparing these K A values down below, which one do you guys think is the strongest acidic hydrogen? That's right. So recall that the greater the K A value is, the stronger the acid is. And so the hydrogen that's the strongest acid is gonna be the one with the greatest K A. And that is the first K over here. And so the first acidic hydrogen is the strongest asset of the three. And so we'll be able to apply these concepts that we've reviewed here in our future videos, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

