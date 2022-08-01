Other Amino Acid 1-Letter Codes

So in our last lesson video, we talked about the 81 letter amino acid abbreviations of phonetic origin. And remember, it's these eight that you really want to spend most of your time studying and memorizing because those are the hard ones to memorize. And once you've committed those eight to memory that memorizing all of the other one letter abbreviations are gonna be super easy for you guys as we'll see in this video. And so what we've done is we've taken all the other one letter of codes and abbreviations, and we've broken them up into three different groups, and color coded them, as you can see here. So in our first group, we have the Green Group, and what you'll see is that this green color here corresponds with the green color that we see throughout our image and our example down below. Now our next group, what we have is our light blue group. And again this light blue color corresponds with light blue color throughout our image, in our example below. And then our yellow group here corresponds with the yellow amino acid in our image below and so, which will also notices that over here in pink. What we have are the 81 letter amino acid abbreviations of phonetic origin. And we already talked about those in our previous video. So these one letter abbreviations are already provided for us, and so we're not gonna be focusing on these. We're gonna be focusing on the ones that we haven't yet talked about, which are the ones that are in blanks throughout our image. And so in our first group, we have the Green Group. And what you'll see is that for amino acids with unique first letters there, one letter code or symbol is literally just their first letter. And this applies for all of the ones that Aaron Green in our example below. So what you'll see is that Sistine over here has a first letter of C, which is a unique first letter amongst all of the other first letters for all the other amino acids. And because it has a unique first letter, its first letter is going to be It's one letter code and the same applies for histamine. Isil loosen, mutthiah ning searing and veiling all which have unique first letters and their first letters use as their one letter abbreviation so pretty easy, right? So in our next group, what we have is the light blue group and in this group will realizes that some amino acids first letters are not unique. But the first letters are still used for these amino acids, and that's because these amino acids arm or commonly found and proteins throughout nature. And so, for example, both losing and listen start with Letter L. But overall losing is more commonly found in proteins than lacing. And so, for that reason, losing is prioritized with one letter symbol of L. And the same applies for all of the amino acids that are shaded in blue in our example below. And so what you'll see is that Allen in Over here has the first letter of a, which is not a unique first letter. But Allah nine's first letter is still used as it's one letter code, and again that has to do with the fact that Alan in is more commonly found in proteins throughout nature than these other three amino acids that also start with the first letter. A same applies for glazing glistens, first letters, G, and it is not a unique first letter, but it's still used as it's one letter code because it's more commonly found. Loosen we just mentioned up above in our example, which is more common than listening. Pro Lien is more common than female Allan E. And three Inning is more common than trip to fan or tire Issing. And so at this point, what you'll notice is that we've assigned one letter abbreviations for 19 out of the 20 amino acids, and so far, all we've said is that it's just the eight of phonetic origin, and all the other ones are just the first letter so far, so super easy to remember. And so the one amino acid that has not been assigned a code yet is listen, which is this yellow one here, and it's found in this group all by itself. And so, at this point on Lee, a few letters remained in the alphabet that were not already assigned to an amino acid, and so literally, the letter K was chosen for licensing because it's the one that was closest Toe L, which is license first letter that wasn't already taken by another amino acid and so listens one letter abbreviation is literally just the letter K. And so again, when you're trying to memorize these one letter abbreviations instead of trying to memorize all 20 of them, remember that you want to memorize the ones that are in pink. So all the ones that Aaron Pink here are the ones that have one letter abbreviations of phonetic origin, and there are only eight of those. So once you memorize those eight, all you need to know is that listens. One letter code is K, and then all the other ones are just the first letter. So the ones that air in the blue categories and the green categories, there's really no need to try to memorize those because they're literally the first letter of the amino acid itself. So hopefully that will help you guys reduce how much you're trying to memorize. And again, instead of memorizing 20 just focus on memorizing the eight of phonetic origin and then listen is K and that's it. So we'll be able to practice and utilize these memory tools in our practice videos, so I'll see you guys in those videos

