Energy of Rolling Motion Practice Problems
Arod of length 1.36 m and mass 73.0 kg has one of its ends attached to the shaft of an electric motor. When the motor is switched on, the shaft supplies a uniform torque of magnitude 182 N•m to the rod that is initially at rest. Determine the instantaneous power delivered by the shaft at the moment when the rod completes 8 revolutions.
How much torque is supplied by an electric motor in a grinder that outputs 1.2 kW when operating at a rotational speed of 2000 rpm?
An electric motor in a drill uses 180 kJ every 5 minutes supplied as electrical energy. The motor dissipates a quarter of the energy as internal energy such as heat and transfers the rest to output as useful work. Determine the torque developed when the motor is operating at 3000 rpm.