Collisions with Springs Practice Problems
A group of physics students is conducting an experiment using an air track. They have a 35 cm long massless spring with a spring constant of 10 N/m attached to the track at one end and an air track car of mass 320 g at the other end. The air track car is initially at rest. The students launch a second air track car of mass 600 g, towards the first. When the second air track car collides with the first, it sticks to it, causing the spring to compress by a distance of 20.0 cm from its natural length. Determine the velocity of the 600 g air track car right before the collision.
A group of physics students are conducting an experiment to test the limits of springs. They have a 400 g block moving on a frictionless surface, which collides with the spring. The velocity of the block and the force exerted on it by the spring during the collision are recorded, as shown in the figure below. What is the duration of the collision - the time the block spends in contact with the spring?
