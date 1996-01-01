Ray Nature Of Light Practice Problems
A television set consumes 75 W•h (equal to 2.70 × 105 J) in one hour. As a young scientist, you decide to store the energy consumed by the television for one hour using a uniform magnetic field. If the magnetic field is stored in an evacuated cylindrical space of radius 20 cm and height 30 cm, determine the magnitude of the required magnetic field.
A student discovers that light takes specific time duration t to travel 5.0 m in the air. Calculate the distance that light would need to cover in i) diamond and ii) benzene liquid within the same time duration, t. Note that the refractive indices for both mediums are: ηdiamond = 2.42 and ηbenzene = 1.49.
Light from a monochromatic bulb illuminates a hole located 2.50 m from the light source. Calculate the width of the hole if light passing through the hole forms a bright patch of diameter 0.80 mm on a wall 1.50 m behind the hole.
A child drills a hole in one side of a cardboard box and mounts a screen behind the hole. The distance between the hole and the screen is 20 cm. Calculate the distance between the hole and a 2.4 m tall shrub in front of the hole when the image is 6.0 cm tall.
Bulletproof glass has layers of materials such as glass laminate, polycarbonate, and acrylic that have a nearly equal refractive index to keep the glass transparent. Bulletproof glass has a 31.75 mm thick polycarbonate layer (η = 1.581). Calculate the time taken by a light that is incident normally to the surface of the polycarbonate layer to go through the 31.75 mm thick layer.
A 300-turn solenoid used in an electronic device has a length of 15.0 cm and a cross-sectional area of 0.200 cm2. The wire used for the solenoid supports a maximum current of 60.0 A. Determine energy stored in the uniform magnetic field of the solenoid at maximum current.
A charging adapter is powered using energy stored in a large solenoid (inductor). Determine the electrical energy delivered to a mobile device in 10 hrs using a charging adapter rated 25 W.